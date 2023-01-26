(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in her State of the State address Wednesday evening proposed seven permanent government expansions.
Although the state is sitting on a projected one-time surplus of $9.2 billion, it remains unclear how much those expansions will cost Michigan taxpayers.
Whitmer wants to provide tuition-free pre-K to all 110,000 four-year-olds statewide, subsidize the cost of some higher education or certification by dropping the minimum age of the Michigan Reconnect Program from 25 to 21, and expand the Earned Income Tax Credit.
Senate Bill 3 aims to boost the EITC from 6% to 30%. The provision isn’t a tax break because those eligible for the EITC still get taxed at 4.25% of their income – they just get a check from the Michigan Treasury upon filing taxes, explained James Hohman, director of fiscal policy at the free-market Mackinac Center for Public Policy.
Peter Spadafore, executive director of the Michigan Alliance for Student Opportunity, applauded Whitmer’s State of the State address:
“The governor’s plan to deliver preschool for all Michigan families will help jumpstart education for the 110,000 4-year-olds across our state, helping to put them on a path to a brighter future. We are also glad to hear the governor will be boosting her MI Kids Back On Track plan to help improve education outcomes for all Michigan students, especially as we continue to deal with the lingering effects of the pandemic.”
Whitmer proposed new tutoring programs for kids. However, she vetoed $155 million in tutoring funding for struggling K-5 students in July 2021.
Michigan Education Association President Paula Herbart welcomed Whitmer’s proposed tutoring program and urged lawmakers to enact it.
“For starters, many students fell behind during the pandemic, and we must provide them with the school-based tutoring and extra support they need to get back on track and fulfill their potential,” Herbart said in a statement.
The Mackinac Center for Public Policy said changing the Reconnect age is premature.
“Neither Michigan Reconnect nor Michigan Achievement scholarships actually address the root problem of rising tuition costs,” Jennifer Majorana, MCPP assistant director of advancement, said in a statement. “Instead, taxpayers are going to be on the hook for expensive programs that lack accountability and offer no guaranteed benefits.”
To qualify currently, an applicant must be aged 25 or older, have lived in Michigan for at least a year, and have a high school diploma or equivalency certificate but not previously earned an associate or bachelor’s degree.
Michigan has roughly 500,000 residents between the age of 21 and 24, but it’s unclear how many of them would qualify for the program.
Rep. Andrew Fink, R-Adams Township, called the proposal “reckless.”
“Michigan’s Reconnect program was never intended to fulfill such heavy-handed promises,” Fink, a House Appropriations committee member, said Wednesday. “It was meant to provide targeted scholarships only to adult learners returning to school to earn their first associate degree or skilled trades certification.”
Whitmer also pitched for more funding for the Michigan Achievement Scholarship, which has lowered the cost of college by thousands of dollars a year.
Whitmer proposed regulating guns via universal background checks, enacting safe storage laws, and expanding the Elliott Larsen Act
Whitmer also backed repealing the retirement tax. Democrat's Senate Bill 1 aims to roll back the retirement tax to save 500,000 households $1,000 a year.
The retirement tax rollback plan aims to drop taxes on retirement income by about $500 million a year once it’s fully implemented in 2026-27, according to the nonpartisan Senate Fiscal Agency analysis of Senate Bill 1.