(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer outlined her plan to gradually restart the Michigan economy.
Whitmer said one of the first sectors to return to work will be construction companies and other outdoor low-risk companies.
She said she will continue re-engaging the economy “in the coming weeks” measured by data but will pull back if COVID-19 cases spike or hospitals fill.
"There’s no hard-and-fast timeline here," she said during a Monday news conference. "As we set dates, we will continue to keep you informed."
The Michigan Economic Recovery Council will aid Whitmer in recommending further decisions to open the economy. The Council recommended opening Michigan by regions from low- to high-risk industries and implementing risk mitigation strategies for workplaces.
DTE Energy Executive Chairman Gerry Anderson, a recovery council co-chairman, explained ways businesses can operate safely.
“Masks will be ubiquitous in almost every workplace in Michigan," Anderson said. "Gloves and face shields will be in widespread use as well.”
On Friday, Whitmer extended her stay-home order until May 15 but loosened some controversial restrictions, such as reducing items for sale in large stores and her ban on motorized boating.
Whitmer said she will ask the Legislature to extend her state of emergency order that expires Friday by 28 days, which is separate from her stay-home order.
“It really should be longer than that,” she said.
The state of emergency order allows her to extend liability protection for frontline medical workers but requires legislative approval.
More than 1 million Michiganders have filed for unemployment benefits, and the state is approaching up to a $7 billion shortfall in tax revenue over the next two fiscal years.
Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, told the Detroit Regional Chamber on Monday he wanted to get more Michiganders back to work.
Republicans and Whitmer “have a difference of opinion of the urgency to take certain measured actions,” Shirkey said.
“When we get out of bed in the morning and our feet hit the ground, we take risk, and any contemplation of trying to design a culture where there’s zero risk will only result in one predictable, guaranteed outcome,” Shirkey said. “And that is zero freedoms and zero liberties.”