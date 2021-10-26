(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday issued an executive directive to state departments, demanding they expedite ordering Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric coronavirus vaccinations for Michiganders ages 5 years to 11 years old.
Michigan has pre-ordered 287,700 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric coronavirus vaccine for when or if approval is granted.
“Today, we’re taking action to keep our kids safe from COVID-19,” Whitmer said in a statement. “The Michigan-made Pfizer vaccine is safe, effective, free, and expected to be approved for Michiganders between 5 and 11 years old. This is a game-changer for our kids that will protect them as they continue to learn in-person in the classroom this school year, participate in extracurricular activities, or see friends and family this holiday season. My directive today ensures equitable, expedited distribution of the vaccines. Parents should sign up to protect their kids.”
On October 26, the Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) discussed emergency use authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine for children. Afterward, the VRBPAC will recommend to the Center for Disease Control's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), which is scheduled to meet Nov. 2-3 to review data and recommendations. ACIP is anticipated to issue guidance that will go to CDC for final approval of the emergency use authorization.
Pfizer-provided data says the vaccine was nearly 91% effective during the trial at preventing symptomatic disease from COVID-19 in the age group.
“Being able to vaccinate children ages 5-11 with the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine brings us hope and also an opportunity to urge all eligible Michiganders to get vaccinated,” Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian said in a statement. “We know these vaccines work. Vaccines are our way out of the pandemic, and now 825,000 children in our state are now eligible to be protected.”
The directive requires Michigan to regularly report the proportion of children ages 5 to 11 who have received a COVID-19 vaccine. To date, nearly 69% of Michiganders 16 years or older and 66.9% of Michiganders 12 years or older have received at least their first dose of one of the effective vaccines.
From January to October, unvaccinated Michiganders accounted for 93.1% of COVID cases, 90.7% of hospitalizations, and 90.5% of deaths.
Meanwhile, the GOP-dominated Michigan Senate approved Senate Bill 600 on a 19-15 vote. The bill aims to prohibit school districts from requiring enrolled pupils to receive an emergency use authorization (EUA) vaccination to participate in school-related activities. The bill also seeks to prohibit schools from requiring guardians to receive an EUA vaccine to attend a school board meeting.
Sen. Ericka Geiss, D-Taylor, called the bills “patently pointless” since the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules already allows parents to request a vaccine waiver.
Sen. Lana Theis, R-Brighton, disagreed. Theis said vaccine mandates had driven Michiganders further apart.
“Today before us is a package of bills that would ensure that parents, not school administrators, have a final say over their children’s health,” Theis said in a floor speech.