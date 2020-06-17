(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she’s “optimistic” schools will return to in-person learning in the fall with safety precautions.
Whitmer said she will release a roadmap on June 30 to provide guidelines on how schools should return to in-person learning.
Minimum safety requirements will apply to all schools, Whitmer said, but individual schools can enact stricter standards if they choose.
“Our students and educators have made incredible sacrifices these past few months to protect themselves and their families from the spread of COVID-19,” Whitmer said in a statement.
“Thanks to our aggressive action against this virus, those who have done their part to flatten the curve, and the heroes on the front lines, I am optimistic that we will return to in-person learning in the fall. “
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said she will examine data moving forward and they “will remain flexible to protect everyone who steps foot in a Michigan school.”
The number of COVID-19 deaths and infections across the state has, for the most part, been consistently trending downward.
Whitmer touted her announcement this week to require mandatory COVID-19 testing in nursing homes. Residents of these facilities made up one-third of the state’s COVID-19 deaths.
The nearly 2,000 nursing home deaths doesn’t include coronavirus fatalities in homes for the aged, adult foster care facilities, and assisted living facilities.
Khaldun said they are working on getting more data on long-term care facilities that aren’t being tracked.
Whitmer said she will extend her state of emergency that would otherwise expire Friday.
The first-term Democrat also called the backlog of the Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) system “a problem.”
The UIA still hasn't sent The Center Square the number of people waiting to receive payments.