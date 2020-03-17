(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Monday night that bans all shared indoor locations with over 50 people.
The order overrules her Friday decision limiting event sizes to 250 people and now adheres to part of the guidelines set Sunday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The rule starts at 9 a.m. Tuesday and will sunset on at 5 p.m. April 5, about five weeks shorter than the CDC guidelines.
Whitmer’s order excludes healthcare facilities, closed workplaces, the state legislature, mass transit, grocery stores, consumer goods, and agricultural and construction work.
“My number one priority remains to protect the most people we can from the spread of coronavirus,” Whitmer said in a statement. “We are all better off when all of us are healthy, and that’s especially true for the most vulnerable.
“These aggressive actions are aimed at saving lives. My administration will continue to do everything we can to mitigate the spread of the disease and ensure our children, families, and businesses have the support they need during these challenging times,” she said. “We are going to pull through this together, just as Michigan has done in the past.”
State Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said the goal of the restrictions was to limit close human contact, because the virus spreads through respiratory droplets.
“These are very difficult decisions, but I believe together we can work to make the necessary adjustments to contain the pandemic and support one another,” Khaldun said in a news release.
COVID-19 symptoms can appear between two and 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus that has caused at least 85 deaths in the U.S.
Most people infected with the virus show only mild symptoms, but some populations, including the elderly and those with underlying health conditions, are vulnerable to more severe symptoms.
Health officials recommend:
- If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your healthcare provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.
- Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.
- Avoid contact with people who are sick.
- If you are sick, stay home and avoid contact with others.
- Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.