(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday lifted the stay-home order and relaxed restrictions on restaurants, bars and retailers over the next week.
Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-110 and pushed the state into phase four of her MI Safe Start Plan.
The order allows retailers to reopen fully on June 4. Restaurants and bars can reopen for dine-in service on June 8 at 50 percent capacity, along with children’s day camps and swimming pools.
All must adhere to safety guidelines.
That’s welcome news to Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association President & CEO Justin Winslow.
“Our northern Michigan restaurants set a tremendous example for the rest of the state that this industry is capable of operating in challenging times while ensuring the safety of guests and workers alike,” Winslow said in a statement.
“While today is an important milestone for the restaurant industry, this is just the beginning of our important work of keeping restaurants open, helping them survive so that one day soon they may thrive. The MRLA will be here to help them every step of the way.”
Up to 100 people can gather outdoors, effective immediately, which will allow graduations, weddings and funerals to return.
The new order allows office workers to return if they can’t work remotely.
“The data has shown that we are ready to carefully move our state into the next phase of the MI Safe Start Plan, but we owe it to our brave frontline heroes to get this right,” Whitmer said in a statement.
“While Michiganders are no longer required to stay home, we must all continue to be smart and practice social distancing, and encourage those who meet the criteria to get tested for COVID-19. If we all do our part, our goal is to announce a shift to phase five for the entire state prior to the Fourth of July. Stay smart, stay safe, and let’s all do our part.”
Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun explained the decision.
“Hospitalization numbers are down, our frontline workers have [personal protective equipment] to last them several weeks, and the number of positive cases and deaths are declining,” Khaldun said in a statement.
“We will continue to monitor the data and work closely with local health departments to ensure Michiganders practice safe social distancing. On behalf of our health care professionals and first responders on the front lines, we must all be smart and be safe.”
Gyms, hair salons, and indoor theaters must remain closed under the order.
Outdoor fitness classes and games can reopen if participants from different households stay six feet apart and if organizers take precautionary measures, including frequent disinfection of common areas.