(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-120 to allow overnight residential travel and summer camps starting Monday.
“As we’ve worked together to bend the curve and protect our families from COVID-19, our kids have lost time in the classroom and missed out on playdates, birthday parties and graduations. That’s why I’m glad they’ll have an opportunity to spend a week or weekend away at camp,” Whitmer said in a statement.
The order requires camps to adhere to the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs’ guidance that officials say will be published in the next few days.
Under the order, outdoor K-12 sports and other in-person activities can resume if participants follow social distancing requirements.
Whitmer lifted her ban on indoor dining last Monday and will allow barbers and nail salons across the state to open starting next Monday.
Gyms are still shuttered.
The state reported 59,496 cases of COVID-19 and 5,737 deaths as of Thursday, with the number of daily deaths trending downward since early June.
“This is another significant milestone for Michigan as we continue to slowly and safely reopen our economy, and I want to thank Michiganders for doing their part to flatten the curve,” Whitmer said.
“While this is good news, there’s still more work to do to protect Michigan families from the spread of this virus, avoid a second wave, and protect the heroes on the front lines. We will get through this together.”