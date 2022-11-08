(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is leading Republican challenger Tudor Dixon in early vote tallying results on Tuesday night, although the Michigan Department of State says it will take up to 24 hours until all absentee ballots are counted and complete unofficial results are reported.
With 36% of votes counted, Whitmer is leading 51% to 47%. But many more votes have yet to be counted. Polls closed at 8 p.m., and nearly 2 million Michiganders voted with absentee ballots.
"This race is not over yet, and Fox’s call was premature," Dixon said in statement. "We expect counting to continue into tomorrow in our major counties. This race has a long way to go."
Other Democratic politicians are leading in their battle to retain their seats as Secretary of State and Attorney General.
With 36% of the vote counted, Attorney General Dana Nessel is leading Republican Matt DePerno 49.8% to 47.8%. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is also leading Republican Kristina Karamo 52.1% to 45%.
Benson said that voting mostly went smoothly on Election Day. Only two disruptive challengers were reported to the Department of State – one in Ann Arbor and one in Detroit – and both departed polling places without deterring voters. Another incident involving an intoxicated poll worker was reported in Flint.
“This is one of the marks of a successful election, and it is thanks to the diligent preparation of Republican, Democratic and independent clerks who partnered with law enforcement and planned extensively to ensure every eligible citizen could exercise their right to make their voice heard and hold their elected leaders accountable," Benson said in a statement.
Benson said that an issue with electronic pollbooks used in the city of Detroit didn't stop voters from casting ballots because the Detroit clerk’s office worked with the Bureau of Elections to resolve the issue.
“Minor issues will always arise in elections but the role of clerks, the Bureau of Elections and our partners in law enforcement is to identify and address them immediately to protect the rights of every Michigan voter,” Benson said. “We did this today, and I know we will continue to do so as absentee ballot counting continues.”
Michigan law allows only some jurisdictions to do limited processing of absentee ballots before Election Day.