(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gave an update to the state’s action on COVID-19 after mounting opposition to her most recent stay-home order.
Whitmer said she wouldn’t yet open up rural parts of the state, although they have fewer cases compared to Metro Detroit, because those places have smaller hospital systems and less equipment to care for patients in the event of an outbreak.
Whitmer said she’s developing plans to safely reopen the economy “when it’s safe to do that.”
“At this stage, we can’t make exceptions for some people in the state to get back to work,” she said. “We will get to that point, but we’re not there yet.”
Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said the number of COVID-19 cases would have to stop increasing before the state opens the economy.
“Easing up on social distancing measures too soon will be incredibly devastating. A lot more people will die and our hospitals will get overwhelmed if we don’t do this right,” Khaldun said.
Other factors include sufficient health care capacity, enhanced ability to test and trace, and best workplace factors.
Whitmer cited Tuesday’s COVID-19 numbers with “cautious optimism” of a possible slowdown, now with 25,635 cases and 1,602 deaths.
“We will get past this; we will get through this,” Whitmer said.
Whitmer cleared up confusion of what items stores were prohibited from selling after some stores taped off child car seats, bug spray, and other items for which the order wasn’t intended to ban.
She urged residents not to “disseminate inaccurate information” and encouraged residents to act safely if they chose to protest her orders at the Capitol on Wednesday for “Operation Gridlock.”
Doug Rothwell, president and CEO of Business Leaders for Michigan, applauded Whitmer’s plan.
“The COVID-19 virus has created an unprecedented situation in our lifetimes that threatens our physical, emotional and financial health,” Rothwell said in a statement.
“All of us want to get back to the way we lived and worked before this pandemic struck. But not at the expense of the health of thousands more Michiganders or long-term risk to our economy.”