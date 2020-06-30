(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released her MI Safe Schools Return to School Roadmap Tuesday to help districts plan for in-person learning this fall.
The roadmap details safety protocols for schools in each reopening phase, from complete remote learning in phases one through three to in-person instruction in phases four through six of the Michigan Safe Start Plan.
All school sports and extracurricular activities would be canceled in the first three phases. But in phase four, spectators would be allowed if they wear masks.
Most of the state is currently in phase four.
Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-142, which requires school districts to adopt a COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan for each phase.
“The MI SafeSchools Return to School Roadmap will help provide schools with the guidance they need as they enact strict safety measures to continue protecting educators, students, and their families,” Whitmer said in a statement.
“I will continue working closely with the Return to Learn Advisory Council and experts in epidemiology and public health to ensure we get this right, but we also need more flexibility and financial support from the federal government."
Students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade will have to wear masks on buses in phase four unless students can’t medically tolerate it.
In grades K-5, students must wear a mask unless they stay with their class through the school day and refrain from close contact with students in another class.
Cloth face masks must be washed daily, while disposable masks must be thrown away daily.
The budget supplemental Republican leaders and Whitmer agreed to Monday will give $256 million to help school districts pay for safety protocols.
“The most important thing we can do as we prepare to reopen school buildings in the fall is closely examine the data and remain vigilant in our steps to fight this virus,” Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said in a statement.
“I will continue to work closely with Governor Whitmer and the Return to Learn Advisory Council to ensure we continue to put the health and safety of our students and educators first. We will remain nimble to protect students, educators, and their families.”
The 63-page plan covers personal protective equipment requirements, cleaning standards, athletics, and more.
David Hecker, president of American Federation of Teachers Michigan, called the plan “comprehensive.”
“Our teachers and support staff are eager and ready to implement safety measures in our schools to ensure everyone who steps foot in them is protected from the spread of COVID-19,” Hecker said in a statement. “I applaud the governor’s leadership and unwavering commitment to our students during this time, and look forward to working closely with her as we continue to protect Michiganders from this virus.”
Whitmer said the state won’t enter phase 5 by Saturday because of an uptick in COVID-19 cases, especially in Ingham County, meaning that gyms and bowling alleys must stay shut in most of Michigan.