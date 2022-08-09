(The Center Square) – Jury selection started Tuesday as the government will try to resuscitate domestic terrorism accusations of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020.
The selection in a federal Grand Rapids courthouse follows four months after a jury acquitted two of those accused and deadlocked on charges for the two alleged ringleaders, Barry Croft and Adam Fox, who face retrial on charges of conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction and kidnapping conspiracy. They could face life in prison if convicted.
The government says the two tried to spark a civil war and kidnap Whitmer to try her for treason over her COVID-19 lockdowns.
Two other men pleaded guilty in the federal trial and turned state witnesses. Ty Garbin was sentenced to six years in prison, while Kaleb Franks signed a plea deal but hasn’t yet been sentenced.
For more than two years, the FBI planted informants and recorded thousands of hours of conversation between the accused terrorists online and in person. The government presented the case as the largest domestic case of the decade when announced in 2020. However, two years later the case was upended by an FBI informant-turned double agent, an FBI agent who physically abused his wife after a swingers' party, and another FBI agent who allegedly used busting the undercover plot to boost his side hustle cybersecurity firm.
Court records say FBI informant-turned “double agent” Stephen Robeson organized and paid for the “anti-government” meeting in Dublin, Ohio, on June 6, 2020, and on July 18, 2020, in Peebles, Ohio, where he bought “pizza, moonshine, and paid for attendees' hotel rooms.”
Robeson was paid $19,328.79, despite a long rap sheet and the FBI knowing he was raising money under the pretext of combating child sex trafficking to buy weapons but didn’t charge him until a year later.
Prosecutors accuse the men, angry over Whitmer’s COVID-19 restrictions, of attempting to secure a bomb to destroy a bridge near Whitmer’s vacation home. However, the men never purchased the $4,000 bomb from another FBI informant.
The prosecution relied on more than 1,000 hours of conversation and encrypted chats, some of which described such acts of violence as killing security guards and police. The men discussed storming the Michigan Capitol, seizing Whitmer at her vacation home, and blowing up a nearby bridge to slow first responders.
Defense attorneys in the federal trial described the “plot” as “stoned crazy talk,” and asserted that FBI influence pushed the plot.
Other defendants still face state charges.
On Monday night, Whitmer said she contracted a mild case of COVID-19, but is only suffering from mild symptoms.