(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Wednesday night signed Executive Order 2020-76, expanding eligibility for unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The order amends the state’s review process to only the applicant’s most recent job loss to determine unemployment benefits, which Whitmer’s office says will expedite benefits for “tens of thousands of Michiganders.”
“Nobody should have to worry about how to put food on the table or pay their bills, especially during a crisis,” Whitmer said in a statement. “Michiganders everywhere have lost work because of COVID-19, and we must ensure they receive the benefits they’re entitled to as quickly and efficiently as possible.”
The order continues previously enacted orders, including extending unemployment benefits to those who are sick, quarantined or caring for someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
The state’s unemployment system has crashed multiple times as hundreds of thousands applied following state-mandated business closures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than 1.2 million Michiganders have applied for unemployment benefits, more than a quarter of the state’s workforce.
Michiganders in construction, real estate, and some outdoor industries are returning to work Thursday while adhering to enhanced safety precautions.
Whitmer’s current stay-home order stretches through May 15.