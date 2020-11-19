(The Center Square) – State Rep. Beau LaFave, R-Iron Mountain, introduced House Resolution 324, calling to adopt four impeachment articles against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
LaFave said he introduced the measure because Whitmer exceeded her constitutional authority by issuing COVID-19 executive orders, many of which the Michigan Supreme Court ruled were unconstitutional on Oct. 2.
“Over the course of eight months, I have watched powerlessly as the governor has used the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to trample over the constitutional rights of Upper Peninsula families and the great people of Michigan,” LaFave said in a statement.
“People are hurting, and it seems as though statewide petitions and costly lawsuits are not sending a strong enough message to the executive office. As pleas of Michigan residents continue to be overlooked and the Legislature remains excluded from the equation, I am left with no other recourse than to exercise my constitutional authority by invoking articles of impeachment against the governor."
LaFave blamed Whitmer for acting unilaterally instead of working with the GOP-led Legislature, as instructed by the Supreme Court.
Hours after Whitmer on Sunday used her health department to shut down some businesses statewide for three weeks, Rep. Matt Maddock, R-Milford, and roughly nine other Republican lawmakers first called for impeachment hearings.
The following assertions used as justification for impeachment hearings, according to the Republicans, also include Whitmer:
- Ignoring due process and the legislature.
- Weaponizing contract tracing databases to aid Democratic campaigns.
- Using kids as political pawns and denying special needs students who depend on the services that occur during in-person classes.
- Causing the unnecessary death of thousands of our vulnerable elderly who died alone and scared in nursing homes.”
However, Republican leadership doesn’t plan to take up the resolution.
House Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, told The Center Square:“I agree with the other members who have spoken up on this and the many who have reached out to me. This is a distraction from the actual issues Michigan families are facing in our state, and we won’t be taking it up.”
Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, holds similar beliefs.
Amber McCann, Shirkey’s press secretary, told The Center Square, “The Majority Leader understands some of his colleagues are frustrated with the Governor, but he believes there are more productive uses of their time.”