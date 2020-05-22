(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended her stay-home order through June 12.
Whitmer's 100th Executive Order also pushes back her closure of theaters, gyms and casinos to the same date.
The governor signed Executive Order 2020-99 to stretch the state of emergency through June 19.
“While the data shows that we are making progress, we are not out of the woods yet," Whitmer said in a statement. "If we’re going to lower the chance of a second wave and continue to protect our neighbors and loved ones from the spread of this virus, we must continue to do our part by staying safer at home.”
A judge upheld Whitmer’s emergency authority Thursday, a ruling expected to be appealed.
“If we open too soon, thousands more could die and our hospitals will get overwhelmed," Whitmer said. "While we ﬁnally have more protective equipment like masks, we can’t run the risk of running low again.”
The 100th order also extends other executive orders.
Whitmer allowed auto dealerships and retail businesses to open by appointment next Tuesday, as well as lifted restrictions on elective medical, dental and veterinary procedures next Friday.
Businesses that Whitmer allowed to reopen must train employees in workplace infection control and reporting suspected COVID-19 cases. Groups of 10 can also now meet.
Hundreds of people protested at the Capitol Wednesday, asking for Whitmer to allow barbers and other industries that require close contact to return to work with safety precautions. Under this latest order, they’re closed through June 12.