(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order extending her stay-at-home order through April 30 as well as adding additional restrictions on some businesses that remain open.
“Michigan has the third highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country, and we’re still on the upswing. We must continue to do everything we can to slow the spread and protect our families,” Whitmer said in a statement.
“Data shows that most Michiganders are doing their part by staying home and staying safe. That’s good, but we must keep it up. When we do, we can save lives and shorten the amount of time we’re working through this crisis, which will be good for our families and good for our economy in the long-run.”
The order is active tonight at 11:59 p.m.
“It’s clear that staying home is the most effective way we can slow the spread of COVID-19 in Michigan,” Michigan Chief Medical Executive Joneigh Khaldun said. “This aggressive action will help us protect more people and ease the strain on our health care system.”
Residents can leave their home to perform essential work, purchase essential items, and engage in exercise, but should stay six feet away from others.
New restrictions limit large stores to up to four customers for every 1,000 square feet of customer floor space.
Critical stores that remain open for in-person sales must establish lines marking six feet of distance for customers standing in line.
Stores smaller than 50,000 square feet of customer floor space must limit occupancy, including employees, to 25 percent of its total limit.
Large stores must also close areas of the store that are dedicated to carpeting, flooring, furniture, garden centers, plant nurseries, or paint.
Starting Monday, the order requires large businesses to stop advertising goods other than groceries, medical supplies or other basic safety and sanitation items.
Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, urged Whitmer to revise her order.
“Governor Whitmer’s decision to extend the Order for another three weeks without common sense revisions will unnecessarily hurt regions of our state and sectors of our economy that can operate, safely,” he said in a statement.
“After an initial three weeks of extraordinary restrictions on their freedoms and their livelihoods, our citizens have earned our trust and our faith in their ability to be an active part of keeping Michigan healthy and safe.”
House Speaker Lee Chatfield agreed, calling the order “a missed opportunity for Michigan families.”
“The government shouldn’t be deciding who is essential. Everyone in Michigan is essential,” Chatfield said in a statement. “Instead, Gov. Whitmer should be asking what jobs and activities can be done safely. We need to make safety the deciding factor and allow people in low-risk communities and workplaces to begin getting back to normal. We can do all of that and still prioritize public health as the deciding factor.”
Chatfield said House Republicans have worked with Whitmer to improve her past orders, but today he said the governor crossed the caucus' recommendations.
“People in our state are hurting right now. Families are locked in their homes, unemployment is skyrocketing, and the government isn’t answering their calls for help,” he said. “We need a real, forward-looking solution to begin helping everyone who has been impacted by this pandemic. Today’s executive order is not that solution.”