(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Tuesday afternoon extended Michigan's state of emergency through Oct. 27.
The initial emergency declaration on March 10 and subsequent extensions have granted the governor emergency powers for more than seven months.
The GOP-led legislature filed a lawsuit last May, which is currently sitting in the state’s highest court.
Critics say the extended state of emergency is causing economic uncertainty. Michigan Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Rich Studley, for example, described Whitmer's exercise of emergency powers a “jobs-killer.”
The Michigan hospitality industry is hit hardest by the uncertainty, Studley argues, which must rely on outdoor seating as colder weather approaches.
The restaurant industry estimates 4,000 restaurants, or 22% of those in the state, likely won’t survive past February without additional policy changes.
“We’ve had 231 days of state government by administrative fiat, 231 days of critical public policy decisions made behind closed doors, and 231 days of the governor trying to micromanage the daily lives of 10 million Michiganders,” Studley said.
Many Michiganders understood and appreciated Whitmer’s early executive orders, he said, but going on seven months, it seems the state of emergency isn’t temporary.
“We have saved thousands of lives in our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, especially among our most vulnerable populations – people of color, seniors, and people with disabilities. Because we took swift action, the health of our families and our economy are faring better than our neighbors in other states,” Whitmer said in a statement.
“This emergency will end, and it is a matter of months. But we are not out of the woods yet. Right now, the federal government and all 50 states have been under some form of state of emergency. We must continue doing our part to fight this virus on behalf of our families, frontline workers, and our small businesses.”
Critics argue Whitmer hasn’t been transparent in what metrics she uses to decide when to end the state of emergency.
Whitmer used to cite the number of COVID-19 daily deaths and hospitalizations, but six months later, she cites seven-day positivity rates between 3.0% and 3.7% since early July, and a per-capita rate of new daily cases plateaued below the national average.
Whitmer’s office didn’t respond to a request for comment.
Whitmer says COVID-19 still constitutes a statewide emergency, although seven-day death averages are down from a peak in April of about 150 to about 10 in late September.
Whitmer has continued to open the state slowly, allowing movie theaters, bowling alleys, amusement parks, and other businesses to raise their curtains Oct. 9 after six months of forced closure.
“The Governor’s swift actions have saved thousands of lives during this pandemic, and she must be able to continue taking swift action to save lives,” Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said in a statement.
The four other executive orders issued Tuesday extend previous orders allowing remote business through e-notaries and e-signatures; restricting entry into healthcare and other care facilities; cleaning protocols for prison and jails; and orders for food establishments.
The latest cluster of executive orders marks 190 this year – exceeding the 171 orders issued in all neighboring states combined.