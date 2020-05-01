(The Center Square) – Hours before some of her executive orders expired, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Thursday night signed a flurry of orders extending her powers and stretching the shutdown of public places, including bars and gyms through May 28.
Whitmer initially declared a state of emergency on March 10. The Legislature on April 7 extended the state of emergency through Thursday.
Executive Order 2020-66 subsequently terminated Whitmer's previously issued state of emergency and disaster declaration, followed by Executive Order 2020-67, which declared a state of emergency through April 28, citing the Emergency Powers of the Governor Act of 1945, and Executive Order 2020-68,which declared a state of emergency and a state of disaster through the same period under the Emergency Management Act of 1976.
Whitmer said that extending the emergency order is “vital to the health and safety of every Michigander.”
“If we work together and do our part, we can help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and save lives,” Whitmer said in a news release.
Executive Order 2020-69 shutters certain places of public accommodations such as bars and theaters through May 28.
Restaurants can still operate through walk-up or drive-through service if it limits inside capacity to five patrons staying six feet apart.
Meanwhile, more than 1.2 million Michiganders have filed for unemployment, over 25 percent of the state's workforce.
The Michigan restaurant industry estimated a $1.2 billion loss in April sales.
Justin Winslow, president & CEO of the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association, said the industry “needs clarity and direction as it struggles to persist in trying times.”
“We are committed above all else to creating an environment conducive to the safe return of the general public to their favorite restaurant,” Winslow said in a statement. “For many restaurants, however, if that date isn’t known soon they may not be there at all. ”
Critics argue the extension will continue to cripple the state’s economy.
Michigan Chamber President & CEO Rich Studley told The Center Square his group opposed the extension.
“Although the governor’s first stay at home order was timely and reasonable, the second order, which really was a statewide lockdown, has unnecessarily resulted in serious damage to Michigan’s economic health,” Studley said.
Studley said nearby states such as Indiana and Ohio had done a better job of protecting lives and livelihoods.
Both states adopted critical worker guidelines from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s (CISA), but Whitmer hasn’t, going against a request by the Legislature.
That alone nearly shuttered Michigan’s construction industry and has prevented many manufacturers from working, Studley said.
“When you have a million people file for unemployment benefits in a two-month period, that’s a pretty good indication that the order was overreaching and unnecessarily severe,” Studley said.
“Other states have been able to slow and stop COVID-19 without doing this kind of serious harm to working families and job providers.”
The announcement followed hours after hundreds of protestors gathered at the Capitol to ask lawmakersnot to extend Whitmer’s emergency orders.
They didn’t extend the orders. The GOP argues Whitmer’s emergency powers expired overnight.
Whitmer contends she can act unilaterally. The courts may solve their dispute.
The Legislature Thursday authorized House Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, to sue Whitmer to challenge her powers.