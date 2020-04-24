(The Center Square) – Michigan residents, quarantined by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Stay Home, Stay Safe edict since March 24, are being told to hunker down for another three weeks.
On Friday morning, Whitmer signed executive order 2020-59, which extends her lockdown order through Friday, May 15.
The order now requires people to wear cloth coverings over their mouths and noses when entering enclosed public spaces.
However, recognizing the number of COVID-19 cases in Michigan has plateaued, the governor has relaxed other restrictions. Those controversial restrictions included prohibiting Michigan citizens from traveling between residences, engaging lawn care services, operating motorized watercraft, buying gardening supplies, golfing, and opening bicycle repair shops.
All are now allowed, according to the governor, as long as a six-foot radius of social distancing is observed.
“Data shows that most Michiganders are doing their part by staying home and staying safe. That’s good, but we must keep it up. Social distancing is our best weapon to defeat this enemy,” Whitmer said in a statement.
“With new COVID-19 cases leveling off, however, we are lifting some of the restrictions put in place in the previous order. I want to be crystal clear: the overarching message today is still the same. We must all do our part by staying home and staying safe as much as possible.”
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Deputy, also acknowledged the decrease in confirmed COVID-19 cases.
“The numbers we’ve seen in the past week have shown a plateau in positive cases, but Michiganders must continue doing their part to fight this virus and protect their families,” Khaldun said. “The governor has taken a number of critical steps to protect Michigan families, and this order today will allow that work to continue. We will keep monitoring the data closely and work with our partners across state government to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”
According to the order: “Individuals may leave their home or place of residence, and travel as necessary:
(1) To engage in outdoor recreational activity, consistent with remaining at least six feet from people from outside the individual’s household. Outdoor recreational activity includes walking, hiking, running, cycling, boating, golfing, or other similar activity, as well as any comparable activity for those with limited mobility.
(2) To perform their jobs as critical infrastructure workers after being so designated by their employers. (Critical infrastructure workers who need not be designated under section 5(a) of this order may leave their home for work without being designated.)
Reengaging the economy too quickly, Whitmer said, would assure a second wave of coronavirus that could be potentially more devastating.
Thus far, 830,000 Michigan residents have received $1.73 billion in unemployment benefits, said Whitmer.
Available figures report a total of 35,291 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 2,977 lives lost in Michigan.