(The Center Square) – Tearing a page from President-elect Joe Biden’s playbook, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is encouraging Michigan’s public and private schools to open for in-person instruction by March 1.
Biden had stated his hopes to open schools nationwide within his first 100 days of assuming the presidency.
Whitmer cannot mandate school openings, however, as that authority resides with elected school boards.
"I strongly encourage school districts to provide as much face-to-face instruction as possible, especially for our youngest students," Whitmer said during a press conference on Friday afternoon in which she announced safety guidance recommendations for reopening K-12 schools and early childhood education compiled by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, which includes:
- When feasible, assigning children to cohort groups and limiting their interactions to their cohorts to reduce the number of contacts.
- Keeping individuals six feet from one another to the extent feasible, with creative use of school spaces to facilitate distancing.
- Providing adequate hand sanitizing supplies and reinforcing proper handwashing techniques.
- Improving air ventilation.
- Having staff and students conduct self-screenings for symptoms at home every day before going to school.
- Ensuring school plans are in place in coordination with local health departments if there are any positive COVID-19 tests.
- Having staff and students who either test positive or are close contacts of those who test positive follow the guidance issued by MDHHS as well as local health departments. Anyone who is considered a close contact of someone who tests positive but does not have symptoms should quarantine for 10 days under CDC guidance.
Most Michigan schools have been closed since Nov. 18 due to a pandemic order issued through the MDHHS. By the time those mandated closures were relaxed on Dec. 21, most schools already had begun a two-week winter break, although some schools have implemented hybrid models that combine in-person education with online education.
“Governor Whitmer’s decision to lock students out of their classrooms has had a devastating impact on Michigan children, particularly those from low-income families. It will take years for students to overcome learning losses created by Whitmer’s unscientific lockdowns, instituted in conflict with the evidence and against the advice of physicians and the [Centers for Disease Control],” The Great Lakes Education Project Executive Director Beth DeShone said in a statement.
“The first critical step to meeting the needs of these students is to get them back in the classroom, and the time to unlock school doors is now, not March,” she added.
“Governor Whitmer’s decision to simply ask schools to re-open, and only after 7 more weeks pass, only makes Michigan’s education crisis worse. Meanwhile, teachers can only hope they’ll actually be able to receive their vaccinations, amidst the state’s disastrous rollout of the COVID-19 immunization,” DeShone said.
Whitmer’s request for in-person instruction doesn’t apply to universities and community colleges, both which reopen on Jan. 15, with winter terms scheduled to begin Jan. 19.
The K-12 Alliance of Michigan Executive Director Robert McCann also drew a link between COVID-19 the availability of vaccinations and school openings.
“We have always agreed in-person learning is the best option for students and appreciate Governor Whitmer’s belief in that,” McCann said in a statement.
“To be successful in that, however, now requires broad access to the COVID-19 vaccine for school employees and ensuring there is very clear guidance made available on when vaccinated employees can return to work,” he added. “The Governor’s announcement today is welcomed, but we will now need the support of our health officials to provide vaccines and guidance to ensure that teachers and students can return to classrooms safely and successfully.”