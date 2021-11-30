(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer dismissed her lawsuit against Enbridge’s Line 5 oil pipeline that sought to revoke the 1953 easement agreement allowing Line 5 and plans to pursue a lawsuit in state court to shut down the pipeline.
“Today, I took further action to protect the Great Lakes from an oil spill and help us stay focused on getting the Line 5 dual oil pipelines out of the water as quickly as possible,” Whitmer said in a statement. “While I respectfully disagree, the federal court has now decided to keep the lawsuit I filed in November 2020. I believe the people of Michigan, and our state courts, should have the final say on whether this oil company should continue pumping 23 million gallons of crude oil through the Straits of Mackinac every day."
After the dismissal, Whitmer said Attorney General Dana Nessel’s 2019 lawsuit should now be able to move forward in state court.
For more than a year, Whitmer has sought to shut down Line 5. However, oil, gas, and union workers say shutting down the 68-year-old Line 5 pipeline running along the Straits of Mackinac would immediately cost 1,200 jobs and spike gas prices.
Earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Janet Neff rejected Whitmer's request to return the lawsuit to a state court.
Jimmy Greene, Association of Builders and Contractors of Greater Michigan Chapter president and CEO, defended Line 5.
“It’s unfortunate that Attorney General Nessel and Governor Whitmer needed the timing of a re-election in order to vacate what we at ABC Michigan consider to be an important project for all Michiganders,” Greene said in a statement to The Center Square. “What’s bothersome however is that this purely political ploy regarding Line 5 is sure to resurface after the election is over should she be re-elected.”
Nessel stood by Whitmer.
"I fully support the Governor in her decision to dismiss the federal court case and instead focus on our ongoing litigation in state court,” Nessel said in a statement. “The state court case is the quickest and most viable path to permanently decommission Line 5. The Governor and I continue to be aligned in our commitment to protect the Great Lakes and this dismissal today will help us advance that goal."
Enbridge spokesman Ryan Duffy welcomed the lawsuit dismissal and said the company will continue to pursue its case in federal court to affirm federal jurisdiction over Line 5.
Duffy noted that earlier this year, Canada invoked the 1977 Transit Pipeline Treaty, and U.S. Federal Judge Janet Neff in a jurisdictional order noted that "the federal issues in this case are under consideration at the highest levels of this country's government."
"Enbridge will continue to deliver safe, reliable and affordable energy to Michigan and the region," Duffy said in a statement. "We will continue to pursue the Great Lakes Tunnel to house a replacement section of Line 5 so that it can continue to serve the region safely.”
Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, backs the Line 5 pipeline.
“It is the height of hubris to promise citizens’ affordable heating, a better economy, and continued economic investment with the left hand, while the right hand actively works to dismantle the infrastructure for safe, affordable, reliable, American-made energy," Shirkey told The Center Square in a statement. "No one should mistake this clumsy political sleight-of-hand as either sincere or good policy. It’s a nothing burger.”