(The Center Square) – At the Mackinac Policy Conference, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer unveiled the three pillars of her $2.1 billion MI New Economy plan.
“I am laser-focused on tackling these big, structural challenges by growing Michigan's economy, creating good-paying jobs and building industries of the future,” Whitmer said in a statement. “The MI New Economy plan is a good start, and I look forward to working with key partners, the legislature and anyone who wants to put Michigan's families, communities and small businesses first as we make these investments.”
Pillar 1: Grow the Middle Class
- Goal: 60% of adults with a postsecondary credential by 2030
- Goal: Lift 100,000 families out of working poverty during the next five years (FY22-FY26)
- Goal: Provide access to low or no-cost childcare for 150,000 more families by 2024
Pillar 2: Support Small Business
- Goal: Top 10 state for small business job growth and revenue growth from 2022 to 2026
- Goal: Top 10 state for household income growth during the next five years (FY22-FY26)
- Goal: Top 10 state for growth in venture capital funding over the next five years (2022-2026)
Pillar 3: Build Strong Communities
- Goal: 100% access to high-speed internet and 95% adoption by households during the next five years, while continually investing in higher quality access (FY22-FY26)
- Goal: 75,000 new or rehabilitated housing units in five years (FY22-FY26)
Whitmer says the pillars address low-wage jobs and the state’s overall economic challenges.
"Michigan cannot achieve a prosperous, equitable economy without vibrant communities. Investments in core assets like housing and broadband internet are essential to making our state more attractive both to existing residents and the entrepreneurs and workforce of the future,” Luke Forrest, executive director, Community Economic Development Association of Michigan, said in a statement. “On behalf of hundreds of community-based organizations, we stand ready to help achieve this MI New Economy vision.”