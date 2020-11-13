(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday her plan to revoke and terminate the easement that has allowed Enbridge to transport petroleum products across the Straits of Mackinac since 1953.
The notice demands the company cease Line 5 operations in May 2021.
“This notice and the report from Michigan Department of Natural Resources are a distraction from the fundamental facts,” Vern Yu, Enbridge executive vice president and president, Liquids Pipelines, said in a statement. “Line 5 remains safe, as envisioned by the 1953 Easement, and as recently validated by our federal safety regulator.”
Whitmer, Michigan Department of Natural Resources Director Dan Eichinger and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed a lawsuit in Ingham County Circuit Court to validate their decision.
Line 5 provides petroleum products that have become essential to the energy needs of Michigan, Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Ontario and Quebec. Enbridge warns that a disruption of this supply would result in “devastating consequences.”
Mackinac Center for Public Policy Environmental Director Jason Hayes told The Center Square the governor’s move to revoke the 1953 easement “is a short-sighted and dangerous attack on the energy infrastructure that helps to power Michigan.”
Hayes also noted the governor’s plan will be burdensome to Michigan families.
In addition to resulting in “higher heating costs and reduced access to transportation fuels, at the same time as it endangers thousands of Mid-western jobs – especially in the building trades and at the region’s refineries,” Hayes added: “Michigan residents are already suffering from COVID-19 closures and job losses. It is simply irresponsible for the governor to expand her environmental virtue-signaling into a dangerous and irresponsible attack on the state’s essential energy infrastructure.”
The governor and Eichinger say the administration’s actions are based on what they are characterizing as Enbridge’s violation of the public trust doctrine, which protects the state’s natural resources.
Among the violations cited by the governor are “the unreasonable risk that continued operation of the dual pipelines poses to the Great Lakes,” according to a news release issued Friday afternoon.
“Moreover, the state is terminating the easement based on Enbridge’s persistent and incurable violations of the easement’s terms and conditions.”
Enbridge had received permission to develop a tunnel to house the Line 5 pipeline during the final months of Gov. Rick Snyder’s administration. The planned tunnel would be buried 100 feet below the lakebed, and was scheduled to begin construction next spring.
Whitmer said Friday’s legal action will not prevent Enbridge’s attempts to pursue legal permits for construction of the tunnel.
Enbridge asserts the DNR conducted an assessment of the company’s easement compliance in “a non-public manner” and spurned any input from the Canadian-owned company’s technical experts. According to Enbridge, the state violated its commitments made between the company and Michigan under a 2018 Second Agreement requiring periodic meetings on pipeline issues.
“We will continue to focus on the safe operation of the dual Line 5 pipelines at the Straits of Mackinac, ensuring the Great Lakes are protected while also reliably delivering the energy that helps to fuel Michigan’s and the region’s economy,” Yu said.
Enbridge said it will examine the legal documents provided them by the state on Friday to determine exactly how the company will respond in a legal manner.
“Enbridge has routinely refused to take action to protect our Great Lakes and the millions of Americans who depend on them for clean drinking water and good jobs. They have repeatedly violated the terms of the 1953 easement by ignoring structural problems that put our Great Lakes and our families at risk,” Whitmer claimed in a statement.
“Most importantly, Enbridge has imposed on the people of Michigan an unacceptable risk of a catastrophic oil spill in the Great Lakes that could devastate our economy and way of life. That’s why we’re taking action now, and why I will continue to hold accountable anyone who threatens our Great Lakes and fresh water.”
Whitmer cited events in April 2018 and another in 2019 in which Line 5 was damaged. The first event was an anchor strike from a commercial vehicle, and the second, reported by the company in June 2020, was from either an anchor or cable from ships. Although pipeline coatings and a support were damaged in these incidents, the pipelines did not leak any oil into the Great Lakes.