(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order to push the deadline of state and city income tax filings to July 15, 2020, in order to ease complications from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The order is effective immediately.
Cities with income taxes due on April 30 will now be due on July 31.
“Michiganders shouldn’t have to worry about filing their income taxes in the midst of a global pandemic,” Whitmer said in a statement. “This executive order provides immediate income tax assistance to people as they continue to stay home and stay safe during this crisis. I will continue working around the clock to help our families and businesses get through this time.”
The U.S. Internal Revenue Service delayed the federal income tax deadline to July 15 last week.
“Our priority is for you to focus on your health, safety and welfare during this emergency,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “Taxpayers now have more time to file their state and city income taxes. However, if you are entitled to a refund, please don’t wait to file your taxes so you can receive that refund.”
Lawmakers called on Whitmer to make the change earlier this week.