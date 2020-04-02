(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order declaring a state of disaster in Michigan because of COVID-19.
“Since Michigan announced our first confirmed cases of COVID-19 three weeks ago, we have taken some of the most aggressive measures in the country to mitigate the spread of the virus and protect Michigan families,” Whitmer said.
“Today’s action will allow my administration to respond more effectively to every facet of this crisis. During this time, it’s crucial that Michiganders continue to stay home and keep their distance from others. We will get through this together.”
On Wednesday, the state reported 9,334 cases of COVID-19 and 337 related deaths.
“The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan is still climbing, and we must continue to do everything we can to slow the spread,” Chief Medical Executive Joneigh Khaldun said.
“The governor has taken a number of critical steps to protect Michigan families, and this order today will allow that work to continue. I will keep working closely with the governor and our partners across state government to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”
The new order requires the Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division of the State Police department to coordinate and maximize all state efforts to assist local governments.
The order justifies the additional declaration because hospitals in Oakland, Macomb, Wayne and Washtenaw counties are reporting their respective facilities are full or close to capacity, with a short supply of ventilators and personal protective equipment compared to the number of COVID-19 patients.
Whitmer asked Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, and House Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, to pass a concurrent resolution extending the declared state of emergency and disaster by 70 days from that resolution.
That resolution, if passed, would allow Whitmer to extend her stay-at-home order that will otherwise expire April 14.
Shirkey said that Senate Republicans would support an extension of the emergency declaration, but that a 70-day extension is “too long.”
Support for a “reasonable extension” isn’t the same as backing a long extension for the stay-at-home order, Shirkey said, citing rapidly changing circumstances.
“The conditions we are experiencing today will likely be different than those we encounter next week, next month, or in 70 days,” he said. “As such, we feel a much shorter extension is logical to help protect our citizens and support our health systems.”
“We will pursue a reasonable extension of the emergency declaration and look forward to working with the Governor.”
State Rep. Triston Cole, R-Mancelona, asked Whitmer on Tuesday to allow some nonessential businesses to return to work if they follow social distancing guidelines.
“When circumstances allow, small job providers should be allowed to continue their work,” Cole said in a statement. “Better defining what work activities can continue under the limited and modified circumstances will help take the financial and emotional strain off many families.”
The House and Senate are planning to return to session on April 7.