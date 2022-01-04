(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed an executive directive establishing the Michigan Office of Rural Development within the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD).
The Office of Rural Development will focus on all rural matters.
“Rural Michigan is a fundamental part of Michigan’s economy,” Whitmer said in a statement. “By creating the Office of Rural Development, we are recognizing the unique challenges and opportunities in our rural communities and implementing policies and making investments to put Michiganders first. This new office will play a crucial role in supporting MDARD’s efforts and leading new ones as we all work together to build a more prosperous rural economy.”
The new office will:
• Work with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and other stakeholders on rural economic development;
• Work with the Michigan State Housing Development Authority to facilitate rural affordable housing development;
• Promote sustainability, environmental preservation and green energy development;
• Address the ramifications of population and demographic trends in rural Michigan;
• Analyze education-related issues affecting rural communities;
• Work with the Michigan High-Speed Internet Office expand high-speed internet connections in rural communities;
• Coordinate with tribal leaders on issues facing rural Michigan.
“We are committed to investing in our rural communities and businesses through job creation, broadband and infrastructure expansion,” MDARD Director Gary McDowell said in a statement. “The new Office of Rural Development will be laser-focused on reinvigorating Michigan’s rural economies and being their partner on the critical issues they are facing.”