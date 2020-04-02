(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order to clarify temporary restrictions on nonessential veterinary procedures.
The order temporarily prohibits all nonessential veterinary procedures starting as soon as possible, and at least by 5 p.m. Thursday through the end of the declared emergency.
The order encourages veterinarians and technicians to practice telemedicine to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and to minimize the use of personal protective equipment, so it is available for health care workers.
Nonessential services that can’t be completed through telemedicine must be postponed.
A willful violation of the order is a misdemeanor.
Essential services that can be performed in-person are:
- necessary to preserve the life of an animal, as determined by a licensed veterinarian;
- necessary to treat serious pain that threatens the health and safety of an animal, as determined by a licensed veterinarian;
- necessary to euthanize an animal, as determined by a licensed veterinarian;
- necessary to treat or prevent the transmission of any infectious disease that can be transmitted between animals and human beings, as determined by a licensed veterinarian;
“We are working every day to make sure our health care workers have the supplies they need to fight COVID-19,” Whitmer said.
“We must all continue to work together to secure more personal protective equipment so we can slow the spread of the virus. Michiganders are tough, and if we all work together, we can protect as many people as possible.”