(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter to President Donald Trump on Tuesday requesting a Michigan National Guard extension through March 31 for the COVID-19 response and possibly to help distribute a vaccine.
Trump has approved federal pay and benefits through Dec. 31.
“The Michigan National Guard remains a crucial part of the state’s emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Guard is vital to our ongoing recovery as well,” Whitmer said in a statement.
“Michigan, as in many other states, is experiencing a marked incline in our COVID-19 positive cases across the state. To provide a thorough response, Michigan has been heavily relying on the Michigan National Guard’s efforts to perform widespread testing and screening, distributing personal protective equipment, and assisting at numerous food banks across the state. That’s why we need extended use of the Michigan National Guard through March 31, 2020.”
On Monday, Pfizer and BioNTech announced that they are accelerating the large-scale testing of vaccines.
In anticipation of the vaccine’s approval by the Food and Drug Administration, Michigan plans to use the Michigan National Guard to provide logistical support to distribute the vaccine.
Since March, Whitmer says the guard has distributed more than 14 million pounds of food at food banks, delivered tests and protective equipment across the state, and assisted with testing more than 200 thousand Michiganders for COVID-19.
The guard is partnering with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health departments to offer COVID-19 testing, provide antigen training for health care practitioners, and provide informational assistance in call centers.
In a news conference on Tuesday afternoon, Whitmer expressed her optimism over the new vaccine, but also emphasized a note of caution.
"We can't drop our guard," she said, noting it's important to "double-down" on COVID-19 precautions prior to what she predicted will be a "challenging winter."