(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer approved $1.2 million in assistance for Oakland and Macomb counties following last July's severe thunderstorms, high winds, and tornadoes. The funds were made available through the Disaster and Emergency Contingency Fund.
“We are grateful to all first responders and local agencies throughout Oakland and Macomb counties who have worked tirelessly to keep people safe following multiple severe storms this summer,” Whitmer said in a statement. “While these efforts have been successful, they have put a strain on local resources. That’s why I’ve approved additional money from this fund to help cover some of the costs related to response and recovery efforts, so that residents are not left on the hook for these unprecedented storm systems."
Whitmer approved $43,231 for White Lake Township, $41,468 for the Village of Armada, $92,456 for Armada Township, $172,204 for Farmington, $50,798 for Southfield, and $834,665 for Farmington Hills.
Disaster and Emergency Contingency Fund awards can be applied toward the immediate prevention, response, and recovery of a disaster or emergency, as well as overtime for public employees, contracts used during the response, shelter supplies, gasoline used during the response, and repair of public buildings and infrastructure.
"Our communities were hard hit this summer with intense storms, punishing winds and repeated power outages, so we’re particularly grateful that the Governor was so diligent in getting the federal emergency funding needed to help out White Lake, Farmington and Farmington Hills and Southfield,” Oakland County Executive David Coulter said in a statement. “The support will allow these communities and its residents to recover from the devastating impact of these storms without breaking their budgets.”
On July 7, thunderstorms with high winds struck the southwest area of Oakland County and traveled through southern Macomb County, leading to flooding, power outages, blocked roads, and damage to public and private property and infrastructure. On July 24, a tornado touched down in Armada Township, impacting the township and Armada Village. On July 25, a severe thunderstorm and tornado caused widespread damage in White Lake Township. Gov. Whitmer declared a state of emergency for the cities of Farmington, Farmington Hills, and Southfield on August 2, and for White Lake, Armada Township, and the Village of Armada on August 5.