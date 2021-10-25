(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appointed Julia Dale the new director for the embattled Unemployment Insurance Agency. The UIA has struggled to provide benefits to eligible workers during the COVID-19 pandemic and it has also been slow to stamp out fraud.
Dale previously served as director of the Department of Technology, Management and Budget.
Acting Director Liza Estlund Olson will remain at UIA temporarily to help with the transition before returning to her previous role as director at the Office of the State Employer.
Olson replaced her predecessor, Steve Gray, who resigned in November 2020 amid record jobless claims. Gray took with him a then-secret $85,872 severance deal and a confidentiality agreement. Now, Dale will transition to director of the UIA from her position at the Department of Technology Management and Budget.
Julia also served as an assistant attorney general and Section Head of Business and Charities Section in the Office of the Attorney General and previously worked in high-level roles at the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. Julia received her J.D. at Wayne State University and her undergraduate degree at Michigan State University.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer welcomed the change.
“Julia will hit the ground running and I am proud to have a permanent director leading the way at UIA,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement. “Under her leadership, I am confident that UIA will clear the backlog, tackle waste, fraud, and abuse, and get people the resources they need while saving taxpayer dollars.”
Since March 2020, the UIA has struggled to stop fraud, timely payout benefits, and heed warnings from the federal government. Since March 15, 2020, the state has disbursed $39 billion to 3.41 million people.
“I am honored to continue serving my fellow Michiganders at the UIA,” Dale said in a statement. “As we emerge from the pandemic, there is so much work to do to ensure that we can deliver benefits to families who need them and I cannot wait to pursue long overdue changes and work with the incredible staff to get things done.”
House Oversight Committee Chair Steve Johnson, R-Wayland, who has pressed the UIA on long-standing customers service issues, welcomed the change. Johnson had called on Whitmer to replace Olson because “people throughout Michigan who have had to deal with UIA were not getting the level of customer service they need from the agency,” Johnson said in a statement. “After former director Steve Gray’s sudden resignation, acting director Olson pledged to clean things up. But that has not happened.”
Johnson is spearheading draft legislation aimed to reform the agency. Johnson said he’s looking forward to working with Dale to improve UIA customer service and partnering with Whitmer’s administration.
“There was a clear and concerning pattern of failure in leadership at the agency,” Johnson said. “That failure unfortunately trickled down to everyday people who have been looking for assistance from the agency to support their families, put food on the table and get by in an unprecedented time for our state. Accountability and change were needed for functionality and efficiency to improve."