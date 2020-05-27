(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer promised at a news conference Wednesday outside the Meridian Elementary School in Sanford that the state would identify the party or parties responsible for the failure of two dams in mid-Michigan.
She has ordered the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) to conduct the investigation.
She also declared she has complete confidence the department will investigate thoroughly and fairly, despite the fact EGLE already has been named as a defendant in a class-action lawsuit brought by homeowners whose homes flooded when the Edenville Dam buckled under the strain of massive rainfall.
The governor said EGLE would be fair even if it meant implicating the department in the dam disaster.
The malfunction of the nearly 100-year-old dam sent water cascading downriver, where it breached the Sanford Dam.
As a result, the downtown area of Sanford and homes and businesses on the impoundments between the dams were devastated. Additionally, floodwaters caused the governor to declare a state of emergency for Gladwin, Iosco, Arenac, Midland and Saginaw counties.
"Those responsible need to be held accountable," Whitmer said. "As residents take up the painstaking work of picking up the pieces of their lives from this disaster, they deserve to know why these dams failed, why they've been uprooted, and uprooting businesses and lives as well."
When asked by a reporter why she didn't appoint an impartial third party to investigate the dam failure, she responded: "We have to go to the agency that has the expertise ... there are very few that have the kind of expertise that is really needed to be able to properly do this investigation. That's why we pursued this route."
Whitmer did not mention that EGLE had declared the dam safe as recently as October 2018, when the state took over regulatory responsibility for the dam after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commision stripped the dams' owner, Boyce Hydro Power, of its license to generate hydroelectricity.
Whitmer also denied the state ordered Boyce to raise water levels between the dams to protect mussels crucial to the Tittabawassee River's ecosystem as well as in response to demand from homeowners on Wixom Lake and Sanford Lake, the two bodies of water formed on the dams' impoundments. Boyce had expressed concerns raising the water levels would compromise the aged dams.
Boyce claimed it was forced to raise the water levels or face a $25,000 fine as a result of a lawsuit filed by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.