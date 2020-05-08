(The Center Square) – The Midwest is slowly starting to reopen, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer asserts Michigan is halfway there.
“All of us know the importance of getting people back to work and the economy moving again,” Whitmer said in a statement released to coincide with the unveiling of her six-phase MI Safe Start Plan to reopen the state.
According to the governor, the state already has passed the first two stages of uncontrolled growth and persistent spread of the coronavirus and is now battling phase three to flatten case growth.
The third phase continues social distancing, the use of face masks and bans gatherings, but allows low-risk industries such as construction and real estate to get back to work as long as those businesses adhere to safety standards.
Michigan manufacturers will be allowed to restart work Monday. The governor's "Stay at Home" order was extended to May 28.
Phase four will mark when cases, hospitalizations and deaths are “clearly declining,” the plan says.
More restrictions will be lifted on lower-risk businesses such as retail with capacity limitations and the option for office work for vulnerable and health-compromised employees.
Small gatherings would be permitted.
Restaurants, bars and most businesses will be able to open with strict safety precautions in the fifth phase when case number and death rates improve, and outbreaks can be contained quickly.
The final phase will happen when community spread isn’t expected to return because there is sufficient immunity and wide treatment availability.
At that time, residents can open all businesses, relax social distancing and gather in large groups.
Each stage progression is determined by the declining rate of cases and deaths, the capacity of healthcare systems, and contact tracing and testing.
“The worst thing we can do is open up in a way that causes a second wave of infections and death, puts health care workers at further risk, and wipes out all the progress we've made,” Whitmer said in a statement.
The plan divides Michigan into eight regions by work routes and health care systems.
Whitmer said regions could progress through phases at different times.
Republican House and Senate leaders criticized the plan, rehashing complaints from their lawsuit filed Wednesday that Whitmer wasn’t working with the legislature to reopen the economy.
The lawsuit challenged Whitmer’s unilateral extension of emergency powers through May 28, now the end of the stay-home order.
House Speaker Lee Chatfield of Levering tweeted that Whitmer changed the goal of the shutdown from “flatten the curve” so hospitals weren’t overwhelmed to “lower the possibility” of a second wave.
“Unemployment still broken. Livelihoods destroyed,” he said. “Goalposts moved.”
Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey of Clarklake tweeted that almost two months after Michigan’s first confirmed COVID-19 case, Whitmer announced a PowerPoint “that brings us no closer to understanding her decision-making.“
“It appears the fate of MI workers continue to be dependent on whether it’s their turn to be announced at a press conference,” he said.