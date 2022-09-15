(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced her mobility plan one day after President Joe Biden stumped for electric vehicles at the Detroit Auto Show.
The plan aims to grow the mobility workforce, provide transportation infrastructure, and promote mobility innovations.
“Michigan put the world on wheels, and remaining the global leader in mobility and electrification depends on our ability to work together proactively to address future challenges,” Whitmer said in a statement. "The MI Future Mobility Plan presents a unified approach and strategy to grow Michigan’s economy, invest in our workforce, and empower communities across the state through responsive policy and programming that prepares us for the future.”
Whitmer said she had announced 25,000 auto jobs since 2019. However, job data says those jobs haven’t materialized.
1: Grow Mobility Industry Workforce
- Goal: Become a top three state for employment growth in mobility and auto industries, creating 20,000 new jobs by 2026.
- Goal: Add 7,000 workers with mobility credentials by 2030 while increasing the diversity of the sector’s workforce.
- Goal: Ensure Michigan maintains a resilient automotive and parts manufacturing sector that supports at least 170,000 jobs through 2030.
2: Provide Safer, Greener, and More Accessible Transportation Infrastructure
- Goal: By 2030, deploy 100,000 EV chargers to support 2 million EVs and improve access to H2 infrastructure.
- Goal: Maintain at least 80% of EV charging off-peak to minimize impacts to the grid.
- Goal: Reduce congestion and traffic crash rates statewide by 2026.
- Goal: Provide residents with consistent access to mobility-as-a-service options across Michigan’s 77 transit agencies by 2025.
3: Lead the World in Mobility and Electrification Innovation
- Goal: Maintain the #1 state ranking for mobility and electrification research and development spending.
- Goal: Become a top 10 state for growth in venture capital funding by 2026.
- Goal: Become a top 10 state for federal investments related to mobility and vehicle electrification.
- Goal: Lead the nation in electric and automated vehicle friendliness through responsive policies.
Michigan Secretary of State registration shows 6.5 million vehicles with internal combustion engines, 20,189 EVs, and 12,218 plug-in hybrids.
Despite federal subsidies to encourage EV adoption, most Michiganders don’t drive EVs because they are expensive, and the state lacks a comprehensive charging network.
GOP Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon tweeted that “Electric vehicle production is moving out of Michigan to other states. As Joe Biden and Gretchen Whitmer mug for the cameras, they’re accelerating our state’s auto job losses.”
EVS require 30% less human labor to compose compared to vehicles with internal combustion-powered engines, according to a 2017 Ford presentation.
Glenn Stevens Jr., executive director of MICHauto and vice president of automotive and mobility initiatives at the Detroit Regional Chamber, welcomed the new goals.
“This strategy is a great step forward for our state and its efforts to remain the global leader in mobility,” Stevens said in a statement. “The honest assessment of the industry’s strengths and areas of opportunity paired with direct action items will bolster the state’s competitiveness through the industry’s ongoing evolution.”