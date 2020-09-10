(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday a new Futures for Frontliners (FFF) program, which could benefit up to 625,000 so-called “essential” workers during the COVID-19 pandemic between April and June 2020.
The program will be funded by $24 million granted the state through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The FFF, according to a statement issued Thursday, is modeled after the post-World War II GI Bill. The FFF will pick up the tab for Michigan residents without high-school diplomas or college degrees seeking to further their respective educations tuition-free.
According to the governor’s statement, “The funding is not only available to those in the medical field, but also essential workers in manufacturing, nursing homes, grocery stores, sanitation, delivery, retail and more.”
To be eligible for the program, applicants must:
- Be a Michigan resident
- Have worked in an essential industry at least part-time for 11 of the 13 weeks between April 1 – June 30, 2020
- Have been required by their job to work outside the home at least some of the time between April 1 – June 30, 2020
- Not have previously earned an associate or bachelor’s degree
- Not be in default on a Federal student loan
- Complete a Futures for Frontliners scholarship application by 11:59 p.m., Dec. 31, 2020
“This initiative is Michigan’s way of expressing gratitude to essential workers for protecting public health and keeping our state running,” Whitmer said. “Whether it was stocking shelves, delivering supplies, picking up trash, manufacturing PPE or providing medical care, you were there for us. Now this is your chance to pursue the degree or training you’ve been dreaming about to help you and your own family succeed.”
Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Director Jeff Donofrio was on hand during the governor’s news conference to celebrate the announcement.
“The vast majority of good paying jobs continue to require at least some education beyond high school,” Donofrio said. “Futures for Frontliners gives those who helped save lives and kept our communities operating during the height of COVID an opportunity to increase their skills and income and helps us close the state’s skills gap. For Michigan’s economy to recover and grow, it's critical we continue to provide expanded opportunities to all.”
During a question-and-answer segment, Whitmer also took the opportunity to repeat allegations revealed in Bob Woodward’s new book in which he claims President Donald Trump told the reporter he intentionally underplayed the dangers of the COVID-19 virus in his public comments last February.
Citing statistics that millions are unemployed and nearly 200,000 deaths have occurred due to COVID-19, the governor stated more Americans have died from the virus than died in World War II and the Vietnam War combined.
A quick fact check, however, indicates 405,399 Americans died in World War II and another 55,246 fatalities during the Vietnam Conflict, according to data compiled by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
The governor then repeated “revelations from Bob Woodward that the president admitted in a tape this past February that he knew COVID-19 passes through the air.”
She added that the president knew the virus was far deadlier than the flu.
“He knew then, and he purposefully downplayed it,” she said.
In response to a reporter’s question, Whitmer said the president’s administration has been “reckless, and not particularly well-informed. I’ve never believed they read all the briefings they’re supposed to read,” she said.
“But it’s a whole other thing to be reckless or ignorant than to be deceptive, and have American lives lost because of it,” she said.
The governor also cast aspersions at the Trump campaign for its planned rally in Freeland on Thursday evening despite her joining in a public civil rights protest last June in Highland Park.