(The Center Square) – While participating in the opening ceremony at Motor Bella, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a new initiative to develop the nation’s first wireless charging infrastructure on a public road in Michigan.
“Michigan was home to the first mile of paved road, and now we’re paving the way for the roads of tomorrow with innovative infrastructure the will support the economy and the environment, helping us achieve our goal of carbon neutrality by 2050,” Whitmer said in a statement. “This project reinforces my commitment to accelerating the deployment of electric vehicle infrastructure in Michigan and will create new opportunities for businesses and high-tech jobs amidst the transition to electric vehicles.”
The Inductive Vehicle Charging Pilot will partner with the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and the Office of Future Mobility and Electrification to deploy an electrified roadway allowing EV buses, shuttles, and vehicles to charge while driving.
If followed through, the announcement would be a step toward soothing Michigan EV driver range anxiety since batteries provide less range and fewer "refueling" options than gas engines. Despite the state promoting EVs, as of Nov. 2020, Michigan ranked 14th-to-last in the nation for the number of EV chargers per 100,000 people.
Most Michiganders haven’t switched to EV yet. The Secretary of State’s office counts 5.8 million gas vehicles, and 13,545 EVs, and 105,651 hybrid vehicles registered in the state.
A state report predicts by 2030, hybrid or electric vehicles will represent 51% of all vehicle sales; 50% of vehicle production will have Level 2 autonomy or higher, and software will account for more than 50% of the value of a new vehicle.
MDOT will release a request for proposal (RFP) on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, to design, fund, test, and implement the Inductive Vehicle Charging Pilot along a one-mile stretch of state-operated roadway in Wayne, Oakland or Macomb counties. This partner will work closely with MDOT, the Office of Future Mobility and Electrification, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy on this project. The RFP will be posted here starting on September 28.
“At MDOT, we know the future of mobility involves connectivity, and this initiative dovetails nicely with our other successes linking vehicles and infrastructure through technology,” MDOT Director Paul C. Ajegba said in a statement. “This is a model we will build on across the state to further promote the governor’s broad and ambitious vision.”
MDOT has activated the largest vehicle-to-infrastructure technology deployment – nearly 600 miles – in the United States, including a first-of-its-kind connected and autonomous vehicle (CAV) corridor.
“We’re in the midst of the most significant shift in the automotive industry since the Model T rolled off the assembly line more than a century ago, and Michigan is once setting the course manufacturing the vehicles of the future and deploying charging solutions that make EV adoption more widely available” Trevor Pawl, Chief Mobility Officer with the Office of Future Mobility and Electrification, said in a statement. “This electrified roadway has the potential to accelerate autonomous vehicles at scale and turn our streets into safe, sustainable, accessible and shared transportation platforms.”
Another question will be whether Michigan taxpayers will fund EV infrastructure even if they don't use it.