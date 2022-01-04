(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a $5 million grant program to help local governments recruit and train first responders.
“First responders are on the front lines of our health and our safety, and are always there for us when we need them the most,” Whitmer said in a statement. “We have to work together to put them first. We must find ways to recruit and train the next generation these real-life community heroes today so they can be there for us tomorrow. With these new grants, we can hire more law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, and local corrections officers to keep us all safe.”
Through the program, all Michigan cities, villages, townships, counties, or fire authorities are eligible to apply for a grant up to $100,000 to train and recruit first responder training and recruitment that applies to police officers, firefighters, Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs), paramedics and local government corrections officers.
Out of the $5 million appropriated for the program, $2 million is designated for communities with a per capita property value of less than $15,000.
Communities applying for a grant must demonstrate how budgeted costs relate to recruitment or training of first responders. Priority will be given to projects that will be completed by Sept. 30, 2022.
Applications must be submitted by Feb. 15, 2022.
“Michigan communities are prioritizing the recruitment and training of first responders,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said in a statement. “These dollars will help our communities provide better services to keep Michigan residents safe.”
Applications will be selected for funding by the Michigan Department of Treasury based on program purpose, eligibility, and criteria. Projects are funded via reimbursement.
To learn more about the First Responder Training and Recruitment Grant Program, go to Michigan.gov/FRG.