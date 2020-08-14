(The Center Square) – A partnership between the federal and state governments and a private business is bringing four million “free” masks to vulnerable Michiganders.
Low-income residents, seniors, schools, and homeless shelters can receive masks thanks to the MI Mask Aid partnership, a coalition comprised of the state, Ford Motor Company, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
“Michigan needs to continue to ‘mask up’ to protect us all from COVID-19,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement. “Vulnerable populations may have difficulties buying masks and our schools need face coverings to keep students, staff and community members safe.”
The project results from the Michigan Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities chaired by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II.
FEMA has already sent 1.5 cost-free masks to organizations, including local Community Action Agencies serving low-income residents, Michigan Department of Health and Human Service offices, Area Agencies on Aging, homeless shelters, and Native American tribes.
Another 1 million face coverings from FEMA and another 1.5 million from Ford will go to low-income schools, the City of Detroit, federally qualified health centers (FQHC), and COVID-19 testing sites.
Residents can learn how to get a mask by calling 888-535-6136.
“Youth will not protect you from this virus,” Whitmer said. “Your political affiliation will not protect you from this virus. And this virus will not go away just because we’re tired of dealing with it.”
Michigan's Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said COVID-19 cases seem to have plateaued in the state but encouraged residents not to become complacent.
Khaldun said the leading category of COVID-19 outbreaks continues to be in long-term care. State data reported 112 outbreaks as of July 31.
Whitmer said the school restart deal with the legislature is “not finalized yet,” but people should know more after the Senate meets on Saturday.
The decision to reopen in-person or online-only is left up to local school districts.
When asked what science informed her decision to limit some indoor gatherings to 10 people, such as press conferences, but not schools, Whitmer replied: “Our kids need to get an education,” citing learning loss in children since March as a result of distance learning.
Whitmer later added: “The more people that are in a room, the higher the risk of the spread of COVID-19.”
Whitmer’s more than 160 Executive Orders have confused business owners.
While casinos and strip clubs have been cleared to reopen, bowling alleys, movie theaters, and gyms in most of the state must remain closed.
Approaching five months with no revenue or reopening timeline, some bowling alley owners say they will close their businesses permanently if they aren't allowed to reopen by Labor Day.