(The Center Square) – Michigan’s branches of government on Friday might disagree whether the state is in an emergency.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she’s extending the state of emergency, which expires at midnight tonight, whether the legislature approves the extension or not.
“We remain in a state of emergency until the order is rescinded,” Whitmer said Wednesday. “And I do not have any intention of rescinding that right now.”
The divide may be too wide to mend. Michigan law lays out two emergency power laws for governors. One requires legislative approval, while the other doesn’t.
Each side is citing different legal precedents.
A plan to trade two one-week extensions of the order in return for legislative action on future stay-home orders imploded yesterday after Whitmer’s office leaked email negotiations to reporters.
“I’m not going to engage in political negotiations with anybody. We don’t have time for politics and games when people’s lives are on the line,” Whitmer said shortly afterward.
Further negotiations appear unlikely.
Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, is “extremely disappointed that he heard about the Governor’s rejection based on her leaking an email to the press,” spokesperson Amber McCann said.
“If there was any interest in his caucus working with the Governor, it has evaporated,” McCann said.
If the legislature doesn’t extend her emergency order, refusal to negotiate might cost the liability protections for health care workers, a part of the 1976 law.
Whitmer says she’s acting to protect the public health. The state reported 40,399 COVID-19 cases, and 3,670 deaths as of yesterday.
A second COVID-19 spike would be detrimental to the economy, the first-term Democrat says.
Whitmer has announced a plan to return Michigan to work by region slowly, but Republicans said her plan was too slow and arbitrarily grouped counties with low-incidences of COVID-19 with hard-hit Metro Detroit.
Republicans say Whitmer’s orders are choking the economy, and workers and businesses can be trusted to work safely.
Whitmer’s orders pick who gets to take home a paycheck without a second opinion from the legislature, Republicans say, pointing out that she didn’t adopt the most recent Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) guidelines for critical workers.
GOP members also argue that blanket bans don’t fit Michigan’s diverse geography.
For example, the city of Houghton in the Upper Peninsula had two COVID-19 cases and zero deaths as of Wednesday.
Detroit reported 8,957 new COVID-19 cases and 1,008 deaths on the same day.
But Whitmer’s current executive orders cast those cities under the same rules, banning elective medical procedures and many businesses from operating in both cities.
Rep. Beau LaFave, R-Iron Mountain, has asked Whitmer to allow hospitals in the Upper Peninsula to allow elective surgeries. He said they have more three weeks of personal protective equipment.
“Our hospitals should be trusted to make the best decisions for their patients,” he said.
“The governor can deem these surgeries nonessential all she wants, but these... certainly are essential to those in need of them.”
Most of the UP health care CEOs have made the same request, citing a detailed plan to ease back into elective surgeries based on hospital data.
Whitmer has previously explained that she doesn’t want to overrun rural hospitals, but yesterday said that she might announce a change soon.
The legislature plans to vote this afternoon whether or not to extend the declaration.