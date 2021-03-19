(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration issued a new order requiring COVID-19 testing for all 13-19-year-old athletes before each game and practice.
In her first news conference after Whitmer and former state health director Robert Gordon waived their confidentiality clause in Gordon's $155,506 taxpayer funded separation package, Whitmer still dodged two direct questions.
Whitmer insisted she has “nothing to hide” but gave no new details about the resignation.
“I have said all I am going to say about Director Gordon’s departure,” she said.
Whitmer's new order will allow outdoor stadiums to open at 20% capacity if the venue follows certain protocols. The order comes less than two weeks ahead of the April 1 Detroit Tigers opening day at Comerica Park.
For Comerica Park, that means it can allow roughly 8,200 fans if it:
- Establishes an infection control plan that complies with the the state health department's Enhanced Outdoor Stadium and Arena Guidance
- Posts the mitigation plan publicly
- Sends infection control plans to the local health department and MDHHS at least seven days before scheduled events.
- Administers a testing program following the Guidance for Athletics
“We truly appreciate the ongoing partnership with the Governor’s office and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. We are thrilled to safely welcome back the best fans in baseball to Comerica Park for Opening Day and beyond,” Illitch Holdings Group President of Sports and Entertainment Chris Granger said in a statement. “As the season progresses, we look forward to continued coordination with public health and medical experts, government officials and Major League Baseball to ensure a safe and enjoyable environment for all Detroit Tigers fans.”
The loosened restrictions follow as more Michiganders get vaccinated. Michigan has injected over 3 million vaccines, continuing to reach for its goal of vaccinating 70% of Michigander’s ages 16 and older.
“Last week’s numbers are a reality check that COVID-19 is not yet behind us,” Whitmer said in a Friday morning news conference. “We may be seeing a light at the end of the tunnel, but we’re still in the tunnel.”
The push to ramp up vaccinations aims to stem the spread of multiple COVID-19 variants and depress rising COVID-19 case numbers.
About 756 cases of the U.K COVID-19 variant have been reported in Michigan, while seven of the South African variant have been reported.
“You’ll have a summer of fun ahead if we can all get vaccinated,” Whitmer said of small July 4 celebrations.
Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun warned Michigan is headed in the “wrong direction” in COVID-19 data after four weeks of case increases. The COVID-19 positivity rate has increased to 6.2%, an increase from mid-February but down from the December high of 19.4%.
Hospital capacity dedicated to COVID-19 is now at 4.9%, down from a December high of 19.6%.
Under the new epidemic order, Michiganders ages 13-19 can’t practice or compete in sports unless they participate in a stringent testing program starting April 2.
The order aims to battle 315 reported outbreaks associated with high school sports, officials said.