(The Center Square) – Taxpayers would foot $41 million in one-time funding to upgrade prison tech at 28 facilities under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s 2023 proposed $74 billion budget.
The Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) says taxpayers would save money long-term by reducing recidivism via revamping the prisoner-staff communications system, deploying wifi, and providing more learning tablets. It also seeks to spend $10 million on a prisoner live-tracking system.
MDOC Public Information Officer Chris Gautz said the upgrades would keep staff and prisoners safe while giving inmates more educational opportunities and correctional officers “far less” paperwork.
“An educated prisoner is much more likely to be a parolee who doesn’t return back to a life of crime once they’re released,” Gautz said in a phone interview with The Center Square. “It’s a short-term investment that definitely can have significant, long-term gains.”
The plan seeks to improve the prisoner-staff communication system of handwritten letters known as “kites.”
For example, inmates currently make non-emergency requests on a piece of paper and leave it for a guard to deliver it to the right person.
Gautz said correctional officers get more than 1 million “kites” per year, which is “not very efficient.”
“Sometimes, prisoners will say that the paper was lost, or they will say they wrote something that they never actually did, or they write it to 10 different people, spamming the system and hoping someone will answer,” Gautz said. “Then, we have 10 different people working on the same issue.”
Tablets would replace the “kites” system and allow them to submit requests, access their schedule, medical history, pharmacy orders, grievances, and scanned mail without a corrections officer.
Another $10 million would enact a live-tracking system that would replace “paper passes” that show daily schedules and allow inmates to move from place to place.
The proposal suggests deploying limited wifi across 28 facilities so prisoners couldn't surf the web but could tap into educational opportunities and skills training from companies like Google.
While the pandemic slowed in-person prison learning opportunities, tablets allow prisoners to educate themselves.
Currently, the MDOC has about 7,500 prisoners enrolled in educational classes, but that could be a “far greater” number with more money, Gautz said. More tablets mean more prisoners’ have the option to improve themselves, even high-security inmates who have restricted access because they’ve been deemed a threat to others.
The Detroit News reported that Rep. Cynthia Johnson, D-Detroit, said she had "real issues" with the recommendations.
"The only thing they're not doing is branding them (inmates)," Johnson said. "It gives me pause."
However, Gautz pushed back.
“Monitoring where prisoners are at all times is something that literally is our job, and this is a tool to make that job easier,” Gautz said. “As technology advances, we try to incorporate that to make everyone safer. Especially for those who live around a prison or have a loved one in prison, there are a lot of benefits.”
He said most Americans voluntarily consent to being tracked, whether by cell phones, Disney tickets, or even a state of Michigan employee who swiped a badge to enter a building.
Jillian Snider, the policy director of criminal justice and civil liberties at the free-market R Street Institute, said the reforms would likely reduce recidivism and help fill hundreds of MDOC vacancies.
MDOC is down about 770 officer positions and aims to be down by 400-500 vacancies.
Snider, a retired New York City Police officer, said the tablets could provide “a sense of control” over inmates’ lives, which will likely continue when they re-enter society.
“When you’re incarcerated, you don’t feel like you have any control over what’s happening to you,” Snider said.
Snider said over 92% of those in custody will be released, and tablets can keep inmates in touch with their support system.
“Studies have shown that individuals who are incarcerated – if they have regular contact with family and loved ones – it gives them a reason to succeed on the outside,” Snider said.
The number of Michigan inmates has decreased from over 51,000 in 2006 to 32,000 in 2022, saving taxpayers money. In 2018, the Detroit Free Press estimated Michigan spent more than $36,000 annually to house each prisoner.