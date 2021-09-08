(The Center Square) – If Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s latest spending proposal is approved, $200 million will be used to replace lead water lines and mitigate other threats to safe drinking water throughout the state.
Ten percent of that amount would be used to replace 100% of Benton Harbor’s lead service lines over the next five years.
The governor and the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) announced the proposal to expand the MI Clean Water Plan on Wednesday. Funding for the expansion would derive from federal funds allocated the state from the American Rescue Plan as well as other federal, state and local resources.
“The health of every Michigander is intimately tied to the quality of their drinking water,” EGLE Director Liesl Clark said in a statement. ”This $200 million proposal to modernize our aging, inadequate water infrastructure in communities across Michigan and expedite relief efforts to Benton Harbor is an important step towards protecting public health. Water infrastructure is a priority, and we will continue working together to ensure every Michiganders has access to safe drinking water.”
Replacing lead pipes used in water service lines statewide is a bipartisan priority, especially since the Flint water catastrophe garnered national headlines in 2014.
The $200 million would expand upon the current $102 million in the MI Clean Water Plan. A news release issued by the governor and EGLE asserts the $302 million total will be used to “replace thousands of pipes in hundreds of communities,” but still will not be enough to complete the task. Whitmer and EGLE are also anticipating the state’s share of President Joe Biden’s proposed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which would allocate $15 billion nationwide for lead service line replacement.
“Governor Whitmer is proactively moving to protect public health and put Michigan families first, especially African-American families in Benton Harbor who have grappled repeatedly with dangerous spikes of this neurotoxin in their drinking water,” Lisa Wozniak, executive director of the Michigan League of Conservation Voters, said in a statement.
“Toxic contamination in Michigan’s drinking water is an issue that affects us all – whether it’s lead in our pipes, toxic PFAS chemicals in our groundwater, or millions of gallons of raw sewage that continually overflows into our rivers and lakes," Wozniak added. "Both sides in the Legislature have proposed ambitious plans when it comes to investment in our water infrastructure and we anticipate much-needed and unprecedented unification at this critical moment to protect our health and our economy.”