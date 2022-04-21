(The Center Square) – A month and a few days after Sunshine Week, which celebrates government transparency, Michigan’s three highest-ranking public officials won’t answer questions about a possible $1.4 million security protection bid from DK Security.
The security company quoted Attorney General (AG) Dana Nessel office's $1.4 million to provide the base executive protection security for 336 hours per non-holiday week.
On March 16, 2022, Nessel tweeted: “During Sunshine Week and on National Freedom of Information Day, my team remains firmly committed to returning the Office of Attorney General to the people of Michigan through continued transparency. #FreedomOfInformationDay.”
However, Nessel’s office hasn’t responded to questions from The Center Square about whether she activated the private security detail at a taxpayer cost of $28,560 per non-holiday week for 336 hours, or approximately $114,240 per month.
If activated, that base contract would have cost taxpayers at least $1.4 million annually.
There is 168 hours in one week, so that might mean two security guards would protect Nessel for 24 hours, which would total 336 hours per week.
Since 2020, alleged threats against elected officials seem to be more common. In October of that year, the federal government said it foiled a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. In November 2020, Nessel's office investigated threats against members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers after two commissioners were doxxed – a term used to denote the research and publishing of private information with malicious intent.
On April 30, 2020, armed protesters entered the Michigan Capitol and watched from the upper gallery as lawmakers voted on controversial bills.
In March 2021, Nessel charged a Holland man for making death threats against President Joe Biden, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Whitmer.
“Threatening elected officials is against the law and my office will prosecute those who attempt to intimidate or terrorize our state and federal leaders,” Nessel said at the time of the charge.
In March 2022, an Ohio women was charged for allegedly sending death threats to two Michigan Democratic lawmakers.
According to an email obtained through the Freedom of Information Act, an AG security contract was amended on November 23, 2020, a month after the accused Whitmer kidnappers were arrested. It's unclear what changes were made.
The federal Whitmer kidnapping trial secured no convictions, with two men acquitted and two headed to retrial. Eight men are facing a state trial as well.
DK Security Inc Senior Vice President/Chief Financial Officer Zach Simons told the AG’s office that additional rates include:
“The remaining drive time, mileage, and lodging will be based on where staff is coming from each week,” Simons wrote in an email to the AG’s office, obtained via a FOIA request. “We anticipate the first few weeks will have the highest cost. However, we are working to use local staff when available to reduce those costs. Let me know if you have any further questions.”
The rates included:
- $85.00/hr Executive Protection Holiday.
- $127.50/hr Drive Time.
- $55.00/hr Drive Time Holiday.
- $82.50/hr Mileage - $0.60/mile (after 30 miles).
- $85.00 + tax per night for Lodging – At Cost.
Neither Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s office nor Whitmer's office responded to requests for comment before story publication about whether each has hired a security detail paid for by taxpayers or not.
SOS spokeswoman Tracy Wimmer told The Center Square: "While the threats against election officials and workers in Michigan and around the country are ongoing and very serious, we do not discuss security matters relating to the Secretary."
DK Security holds high-dollar security contracts with the state of Michigan, including one for $57 million for services between September 2019 and 2022.