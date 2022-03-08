(The Center Square) – A $400 check for each insured vehicle in Michigan should hit state residents’ mailboxes by May 9 at the latest.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCCA) will complete the transfer of $3 billion in surplus funds to Michigan’s auto insurers this week.
“These $400 refunds are game-changers for so many Michigan families,” Whitmer said in a statement. “I called for these refunds because I am committed to lowering costs for Michiganders and putting money back in people’s pockets. They are possible because we worked across the aisle to pass bipartisan auto insurance reform, and we will keep working together to grow our economy and build a state where families can thrive.”
In December 2021, the MCCA voted unanimously to return about $3 billion of the surplus funds to Michiganders while keeping $2 billion to ensure continuity of care for catastrophic accident survivors.
Michigan’s auto insurers must now issue refunds to eligible Michigan policyholders of $400 per vehicle, or $80 per historic vehicle, for each vehicle that was insured under a policy that meets the minimum insurance requirements for operating a vehicle on Michigan roads as of 11:59 p.m. on October 31, 2021.
"After Governor Whitmer called on the MCCA to issue these refunds and the MCCA announced its plan, DIFS issued guidance to auto insurers to ensure that these refunds are sent out as quickly as possible, and in no case later than May 9, 2022,” Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Director Anita Fox said in a statement. “Our goal is to make sure that Michiganders understand the eligibility requirements and to help ensure that this money makes it into consumers’ pockets as quickly and securely as possible. DIFS stands ready to answer questions or help resolve any concerns that Michiganders may have regarding their refunds.”
Eligible consumers who do not receive their refunds by the deadline should contact their auto insurer or agent. If consumers have questions or concerns that cannot be resolved directly with their insurer, they should contact DIFS by calling Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 833-ASK-DIFS (833-275-3437) or by emailing autoinsurance@michigan.gov.
