(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Friday canceling events and assemblages with over 250 people, effective at 5 p.m. through 5 p.m. April 5 due to the novel coronavirus.
Mass transit, grocery stores and industrial work are excluded from the ban.
“This is about protecting the most people we can from the spread of coronavirus,” Whitmer said in a statement. “My administration will continue to do everything we can to mitigate the spread, and to ensure our children, families, and businesses have the support they need during this time. We are going to get through this, but we must be flexible and take care of each other.”
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Deputy for Health Dr. Joneigh Khaldun approved the temporary measure.
“Prohibiting large assemblages is the smart thing to do to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” Khaldun said in a statement. “It’s crucial that everyone in Michigan follow these orders and make smart choices that will slow the spread of the virus, including practicing good hygiene and social distancing.
COVID-19 symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, and can appear between two and 14 days after exposure.
Health officials recommend the following precautions:
- Those who believe they been exposed to COVID-19 should call their healthcare provider, or the nearest hospital if they lack a healthcare provider
- Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds, or use hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands
- Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing
- Avoid contact with people who are sick and say home if you are sick
- Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in public
Michigan announced a total of 12 presumptive positive COVID-19 cases Thursday night across seven counties, and then Whitmer shut down K-12 schools starting Monday through April 5.
The Michigan Department of Corrections halted in-person prison visitation, and all public universities in the state have switched to online classes.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus that has caused at least 41 deaths in the nation, according to U.S. News. Most people infected with the virus show only mild symptoms, but some populations, including the elderly and those with underlying health conditions, are vulnerable to more severe symptoms.
The Legislature passed a bill Thursday that, if enacted, would spend $25 million to combat COVID-19.