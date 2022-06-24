(The Center Square) – A temporary injunction is the only thing keeping abortion legal in Michigan after the Supreme Court of the United States overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision on Friday, allowing states to criminalize abortion.
Rep. John Damoose, R-Harbor Springs, welcomed the ruling.
“Michigan provides solid protections for preborn babies, and my colleagues and I will defend our pro-life policies from baseless legal challenges,” Damoose said in a statement. “Abortion is illegal under Michigan law. As the Supreme Court ruled, there is clearly no right to abortion in the U.S. Constitution. State judges should follow the Supreme Court justices’ lead and follow the Michigan Constitution as written.”
A May 17 preliminary injunction granted by the Michigan Court of Claims in Planned Parenthood of Michigan v. Attorney General Dana Nessel paused the issue while it moves forward in court.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she would “fight like hell” to protect abortion access in Michigan.
“I will fight like hell to protect every Michiganders’ right to make decisions about their own body with the advice of a medical professional they trust,” Whitmer said in a statement. “I will not give in or give up for my kids, your kids, and the future of our great state.”
Whitmer added that her executive directive tells state agencies not to cooperate with authorities from other states who want to prosecute women seeking abortions.
In April, Whitmer and Planned Parenthood asked the state Supreme Court to strike Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban that makes abortion a felony, a preemptive maneuver taken before a draft Supreme Court decision indicated Roe v. Wade would be overturned was leaked.
On the same day, Planned Parenthood sued to overturn the abortion ban that Nessel vowed not to enforce.
In a Friday morning statement, Nessel called the ruling “the erosion of our status as equal citizens under the law.”
“As a nation, we trust in our highest court to hold sacred their duty, free from political whim. Today’s decision sets a dangerous precedent in reversing 50 years’ of settled law; creating extraordinary upheaval in the American legal system; and putting at risk other individual rights that generations of Americans fought to secure and preserve,” Nessel said.
The state AG race in November could determine whether the 1931 abortion ban is enforced or not.
Matt DePerno, an AG candidate, has said if elected, he plans to prosecute the 1931 law with no exceptions, including rape and incest, or even to save the mother's life.
“I do not have exceptions to abortion,” he said in a video posted by Nessel in which he incorrectly describes the law as enacted in the 1950s.
“And I would enforce that law immediately when I am elected and sworn into office,” DePerno said.
Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich, D-Flint, called for overturning Michigan’s law criminalizing abortion.
“It’s horrifying and embarrassing that Michigan is among the states with automatic abortion bans in the absence of protections provided by Roe v. Wade,” Ananich said in a statement. “We must immediately act to restore reproductive freedom in our state by overturning the outdated 1931 ban that criminalizes abortion.”
In 2020, 29,669 abortions were performed in Michigan.