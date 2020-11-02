(The Center Square) – One day before the Nov. 3 election, Michiganders should know how and where they plan to vote if they haven’t already cast an absentee ballot.
All polling places will be open on between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday, and voters can locate their assigned polling location by visiting Michigan.gov/Vote.
Of the 3.4 million residents who requested an absentee ballot, 2.9 million Michigan citizens have already returned them.
The Secretary of State’s office expects about 60 percent of the total turnout for Tuesday’s general election to end up being via absentee ballots – more than 3 million absentee ballots and about 2 million in-person votes at the polls.
One day before the 2016 election, Michiganders had cast over 1.1 million absentee ballots. That was before the statewide ballot proposal allowing all eligible voters to cast absentee ballots.
Michigan residents have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to turn in an absentee ballot at their local election office.
“We have already held two successful elections since the COVID-19 pandemic came to Michigan, and voters can go to the polls tomorrow confident that protecting their health and safety is our highest priority,” Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said in a statement.
“All election workers are required to wear masks, all voters are strongly encouraged to do so, and my administration has provided masks, gloves, sanitizer and more to jurisdictions statewide.”
If a voter requested and received an absentee ballot but has decided to vote at their polling place, they should bring the absentee ballot with them, although they will be allowed to vote without it.
Unregistered eligible citizens may register and vote at their city or township clerk office until 8 p.m. Tuesday.
They must bring a document verifying residency, such as a utility bill or school ID. Digital copies are acceptable.
Voters will see two ballot proposals. Neither will raise taxes.
Proposal 1 will determine whether the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund (NRTF) should increase the spending allowance on recreational improvement projects each year.
The proposal aims to switch the fund project spending percentage from a maximum of 25 percent to a minimum of 25 percent spent on land acquisition, and another minimum 25 percent spent on development and renovation of public recreation facilities.
Proposal 2, if successful, would require police to get a warrant to search electronic data.
Michigan’s battleground status could determine which party takes control of the state House and the U.S. Senate in the race of incumbent Democrat Gary Peters versus Republican John James.
Democrats are hoping to retake majority control of the U.S. Senate by picking up at least four seats; or three seats if former Vice President Joe Biden wins his presidential bid against incumbent President Donald Trump, which would grant Sen. Kamala Harris, as vice president, a Senate vote in the event of a tie.
Michigan’s Third District is also up for grabs after Independent Rep. Justin Amash declined to run for reelection. Republican Peter Meijer and Democrat Hillary Scholten are competing for Amash’s seat.