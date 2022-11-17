(The Center Square) – Multiple states and Walmart reached a $3.1 billion settlement to resolve allegations the company contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to oversee opioid dispensing appropriately.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the settlement.
“Since their introduction in the marketplace, opioids have had a devastating impact on our country and our state,” Nessel said in a statement. “Walmart’s lax dispensing of prescription opioids has resulted in thousands of Michigan families being touched by substance use disorder or the death of a loved one due to opioid use. This settlement will provide needed funds for intervention and treatment, as well as hold Walmart accountable for the lack of oversight at its pharmacies.”
The settlement will provide more than $3 billion nationally and will require significant improvements in how Walmart's pharmacies handle opioids. State attorneys general on the executive committee, attorneys representing local governments, and Walmart have agreed to this settlement, and it is now being sent to other states for review and approval.
The settlement will include:
- $3.1 billion to be divided by states that sign on, local governments, and tribes, which must be used to provide treatment and recovery services to people struggling with opioid use disorder.
- Broad, court-ordered requirements, including robust oversight to prevent fraudulent prescriptions and flag suspicious prescriptions.
Nessel’s office said it is “optimistic” that the settlement will gain the required support of 43 states by the end of 2022, which would allow local governments to join the deal during the first quarter of 2023.
Last month, states confirmed that promising negotiations were also underway with Walgreens and CVS.
Attorneys General from North Carolina, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Tennessee, and Texas have served as the lead negotiators on this deal.