(The Center Square) – Voters on Nov. 3 will decide the fate of a privacy measure aiming to require a warrant for search and seizure of electronic documents.
The federal and state Constitution protects against unreasonable search and seizure of people's “houses, papers, and effects” without a warrant, which then required the physical entry of one’s home.
Currently, law enforcement can use technology to tap personal electronic data while someone sits at home.
Sponsor state Sen. Jim Runestad, R-White Lake, said his resolution aims to add digital communications to the list of protected items.
“Americans shouldn’t be forced to choose between using new technologies and protecting their privacy,” Runestad said. “It is long past time that our state extends the same basic protections to our electronic data that have existed for our paper data for centuries.”
One such technology is a cell-site simulator, also called a Stingray, that mimics phone towers and connects to nearby phones and transmit locations, which can be deployed to identify users' information.
Law enforcement in Michigan used Stingrays about one time every three days in 2014, according to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU)
The Michigan State Police (MSP) cited tracking terrorists when they applied for Stingray equipment, but none of their 128 uses of the technology in 2015 involved suspected terrorists, but instead homicides, burglaries and robberies, according to the ACLU.
The MSP and Bob Stevenson, executive director for the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police, told The Detroit News most police agencies need a warrant or subpoena to access data through a service provider.
“I’m not aware of hardly any place where you could get electronic communication without a warrant,” Stevenson said.
MSP Public Affairs Director Shanon Banner told The Center Square the passage of the privacy measure wouldn’t impact their operations, “as we currently follow best practices that include obtaining a search warrant.”
Merissa Kovach, a policy strategist at the ACLU, said the amendment’s goal is to be proactive and define law enforcement standards accessing electronic data instead of playing “whack a mole” with every new technology.
Courts have previously protected Fourth Amendment privacy rights, but sometimes lag by decades.
The Supreme Court in 2018’s Carpenter v. United States ruled the Fourth Amendment applied to modern technology. However, cell phones have existed for over 40 years and may still be monitored by law enforcement personnel without a search warrant.
Karen Gullo, a senior media relations specialist at the San Francisco-based Electronic Frontier Foundation, previously told The Center Square that law enforcement should obtain a warrant before accessing people's electronic data and communications.
“The electronic data stored on our devices is a window into our entire lives – where we go, what we say to co-workers and friends, who our family is, where we bank and shop, what our personal documents say, and what our political beliefs are,” Gullo wrote in an email.
“People have a right to privacy over this intensely private, highly personal information, and if police want it, they should go to court and explain to a judge why.”
Missouri and New Hampshire voters approved a similar amendment with 75 percent and 81 percent voter approval.
Gullo cited Riley v. California in 2014 in which The Supreme Court described the requirements for searching a cell phone.
“In a unanimous decision by Chief Justice [John] Roberts in the 2014 case, the court wrote, ‘Our answer to the question of what police must do before searching a cell phone seized incident to an arrest is accordingly simple – get a warrant.’