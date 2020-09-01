(The Center Square) – About 1.5 million Michigan students will soon start a school year like never before – some in virtual classrooms, others in physical classrooms – but all will deal with new learning barriers.
A Brookings study estimates students could begin fall 2020 with roughly 30 percent loss of reading learning gains and up to 50 percent loss in mathematical improvement from the prior year compared to a normal school year.
The 2019 Michigan Student Test of Educational Progress showed that 54.9 percent of third-graders scored less than proficient on the English language arts test.
Research from Wayne State University found that out of 29 Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) students interviewed, 28 percent had never participated in their virtual learning.
Wealthy families can tap tutors and additional aid, but other families can get help from University of Michigan students, thanks to HumanKind, a 200-volunteer nonprofit that works with 20 nonprofits to tutor more than 500 kids since April from Detroit to Manistee.
Director of Outreach Anjali Narain helped start the nonprofit and recruited other students to provide virtual tutoring.
“Some teachers have given students resources, but they don’t know how to use those resources,” Narain said. “They just need to be guided in the right direction.”
Narain said their work focuses on interactive learning and building great relationships with the kids.
“We’re trying to help eradicate student inequity within Michigan communities, one student at a time,” Co-Director Leo Thompson told The Center Square.
They’ve worked with kids ranging from three years to 17 through nonprofits that are already deeply rooted in communities.
A majority of their clients are between kindergarten and fifth grade.
One partner is Brilliant Detroit, a nonprofit supporting over 7,000 high-need people in 11 neighborhoods.
Cinda Eggleton, Brilliant Detroit co-founder and CEO, told The Center Square that her organization has helped 65 of Brilliant Detroit’s kids this summer.
“On average, we’re showing a year to two years growth in literacy for grade level,” Eggleton said.
That’s welcome news to DPSCD students.
“Only 7 percent of students in the Detroit Public Schools Community District can read at or above grade level,” Pam Good, president and executive director of Beyond Basics, wrote in 2018.
With many college students stuck at home without volunteering options, HumanKind can provide an avenue for college students who want to give back.
“Having someone to look up to who isn’t an adult and who’s not way older than them, who’s not telling them they have to study,” Co-Director Nate Fialkoff said.
Head of External Affairs Ajay Prasad said they provide a flexible schedule for tutoring sessions and are as interactive as possible.
They pair tutors with children, and once matched, stay together for between a month and a half long to four or five months long.
“If there was a kid who just had a different tutor every week, then you’re not going to be able to build a bond,” Fialkoff said.
Public schools weren’t designed to deliver virtual education, but hundreds of online sites were.
Canadian student Sophia Joffe founded eLearn.fyi, a database of over 250 credible learning sites for kindergarten through grade 12. A majority of them have free options, even pulling from Yale and Harvard classes, as well as Khan Academy.
Since April 2020, the database has helped students in the United States, Canada, and 35 other countries.