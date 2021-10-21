(The Center Square) – Several protesters of the group Detroit Will Breath broke into a pump station facility Tuesday along Line 5 in Vassar and attempted to shut off the oil pipeline. Enbridge temporarily shut down the line “out of an abundance of caution” but doesn’t anticipate any customer impacts to deliveries.
MLive first reported the story.
“We respect the rights of others to express their views on the energy we all use, but Tuesday’s pipeline tampering incident involving Enbridge was not a lawful protest,” Enbridge spokesman Ryan Duffy said in a statement. “It was a criminal activity that put people and the environment at risk.
Enbridge said it supports the prosecution of all involved.
"The actions taken to unlawfully trespass on our facility in Michigan and attempt to tamper with energy infrastructure was reckless and dangerous," Duffy said.
"The groups involved in today's incident claim to be protecting the environment, but they do the opposite and put the safety of people at risk — including themselves, first responders and neighboring communities and landowners," Duffy said.
In a video of the incident posted online, the protest group read a statement saying it was attempting to shut down the line manually because Whitmer hasn’t succeeded in shutting it down.
"Enbridge has no legal right to operate this pipeline, and the continued operation of Line 5 is an imminent threat to my life and the lives of an untold number of other people and living beings," a person in the video said.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel have targeted the Line 5 pipeline, claiming Line 5 threatens the water quality of the Great Lakes and should be shuttered to prevent an oil spill.
Whitmer hasn’t suggested a replacement for heating much of Michigan during the winter.
Whitmer ordered the line closed, but Enbridge and Canada are fighting back in court, where the issue is tied up.
State Rep. Phil Green, R-Tuscola County, called on Whitmer to denounce the crime.
“Every American has the constitutional right to peaceably assemble, and that right must be protected, but domestic terrorists who tamper with national infrastructure must not be tolerated,” Green said in a statement. “It is frustrating that these individuals from out of town invaded our peaceful community to tamper with sensitive infrastructure and spread fear amongst the citizens of Tuscola County. Detroit Will Breathe needs to return to Detroit.”
Whitmer’s office hasn’t responded to a request for comment.