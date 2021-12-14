(The Center Square) – A used car cost $7,304 more on average in Detroit in November 2021 than it did a year before.
The nation’s highest inflation in nearly 40 years, supply chain issues, rising prices at the pump, and a microchip shortage impacting the assembly and distribution of new vehicles have created a perfect storm for rising U.S. used-car prices.
Detroit is among the U.S. cities hit hardest by rising used-car prices over the past year. According to numbers compiled by iSeeCars on used car sales in November, the Motor City experienced a 31.9% price jump on average for previously owned vehicles over the past year.
“Used car prices had drifted down, slightly, since they peaked in June, but they are back on the rise again, with the average used vehicle priced nearly over $7,000 above where it was last November,” said Karl Brauer, iSeeCars’ executive analyst. “With microchip shortage-related plant shutdowns persisting throughout the year, automakers have not kept pace with pent-up demand, and lingering supply constraints that are expected to continue well into 2022.”
National numbers are lower than Detroit. In November, used car prices nationwide rose 27.9% on average over the past year, which added $6,939 to the sticker price. This upward trajectory continues the 24.9% increase year-over-year measured by iSeeCars in October.
One interesting aspect of the analysis is the larger the automobile, the lower the price increase experienced by car buyers. For example, Detroit car buyers in November 2021 paid $6,128 more for a Volkswagen Jetta than they did one year prior, a 43% increase. Although the Jetta was ranked first in price increases year-over-year, it was followed closely by other vehicles during the same time period, including second-place Toyota Corolla (38.3%, or $5,376); third-place Honda Civic (37.1%, or $6,117); fourth-place GMC Terrain (36.3%, or $7,137); and the fifth-place Kia Forte (30.9%, or $4,523).
By comparison, price increases for full-size trucks and luxury vehicles were 1.9 times to 3 times less than the vehicles listed above. Smallest price increases for used vehicles sold nationwide between August 2020 and August 2021 are ranked as follows:
- Volvo XC90 (9.3%, or $3,619)
- Nissan Titan XD (10.2%, or $3,762)
- Porsche Macan (11.8%, or $5,428)
- INFINITI QX80 (12.6%, or $5,303)
- Lexus IS 300 (13.3%, or $3,803)
“The Mercedes-Benz GLC, the Porsche Macan, and the Porsche Cayenne are among the highest-rated and top-performing vehicles in their classes, but they are also among the most expensive, which could explain why their price increases are lower than competitive models,” Brauer said. “The Volvo XC90 and the INFINITI QX80 are also quality vehicles with advanced technology, but their aging designs prevent them from standing out in their respective segments.”